Drill team competition set for Saturday

WATERLOO -- Marching Against The Darkness drill team competition will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hippodrome on the National Cattle Congress grounds.

The competition is in its 20th year and will feature 11 drill teams from seven states competing for the cash prizes and trophies.

The contest was originally founded by Kay Jordan and is now directed by Darvel Givens, who was a member of the Lord’s Warriors Drill Team from 2004-2009 under the direction of Jordan.

The contest’s mission is to provide a performing arts platform that challenges disconnected youths to achieve excellence. Future contests will take place on the fourth Saturday of July each year.

Major donors for this year's event are the Max & Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation and Experience Waterloo.

For more information, go to www.matd.org, email director@matd.org, or find the event on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram at matd_org.

