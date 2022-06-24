Drill team competition adds career, college expo to weekend events

WATERLOO — A long-established drill team competition is expanding to add a new event to its weekend of arts and culture.

Marching Against The Darkness Inc. will hold its first Excellence Expo from 5 to 9 p.m. July 8 at the Waterloo Convention Center.

It will include a college and career fair with higher education institutions and businesses from nine states. There will also be leadership seminars led by Gina Weekley and Madelyn Ridgeway. To cap it off, there will be arts workshops offering dance, step, color guard, and percussion sessions.

The organization’s drill team competition – drawing teams from the Midwest, East and West coasts – will be July 9 at Young Arena. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the competition begins at 6 p.m. Thi will be the competition’s 21st year.

The expo event is open to all sixth- through 12th-grade students. A meal is provided and students will have the chance to win prizes. Registration is free, but participants must register online by June 30 at matd.org/excellence-expo.

Registration is limited, so students and/or their parents are encouraged to register immediately. Among the sponsors and donors are Guernsey Charitable Foundation, Tyson Fresh Meats, Meet In Iowa, Community Bank & Trust and Lincoln Savings Bank.

The organization is still accepting event sponsorships, vendor registrations for the college and career fair, and advertisements for their event booklet. If interested, go online to matd.org and find info on the “Sponsors & Vendors” page. Those interested can also reach out to Executive Director Darvel Givens at director@matd.org or (319) 504-2309.

Information on admission costs and more for the drill team competition can be found online at matd.org. Marching Against The Darkness can also be found on all social media platforms at matd_org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0