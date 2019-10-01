Second in a series of stories reprinted from the Fall 2019 Inclusion magazine.
WATERLOO — Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez had a secret so big, she couldn’t even tell her best friend until she was a sophomore in high school.
Despite living in the United States her whole life, Reyes Rodriguez wasn’t born here. She was born in Mexico, and her parents brought her and her sister, Monica, to the U.S. when she was just 14 months old. Her family had lived in the shadows ever since.
So it was a dangerous gambit at the time to tell anyone of their status. It could have put the entire family at risk of deportation.
“As much as we’d like to share our experiences, there’s that general fear — I don’t want to come out as undocumented,” Reyes Rodriguez said.
The secret also meant she couldn’t express her worries, her fears and her hopes for the future with her closest friend.
“It’s just such a heavy burden to carry your entire life: I’m undocumented, I don’t have the same rights you have,” she said. “It was just that we were exhausted of keeping that secret.”
In 2012, when President Barack Obama announced DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order, Reyes Rodriguez —then 19 — and her sister saw a chance to go public and help others like them.
They started a Facebook group, DREAM Iowa, envisioning the group as a place for others in the same situation to network with each other, with allies and with attorneys that could help answer legal questions. The name was taken from the proposed DREAM Act, which unlike DACA would provide a path to citizenship and not just work permits.
“We’re both very passionate, but our passion grew throughout the years,” Reyes Rodriguez said. “We just had no idea how much it would grow.”
That group turned into a page with more than 1,000 followers, and later a nonprofit organization, with Reyes Rodriguez and her sister finding themselves catapulted into the activist community. The sisters officially went public as new DACA recipients during an interview with Iowa Public Radio that same year.
“DACA finally allowed us to get that out into the open,” Reyes Rodriguez said. “It was just important to us to finally have a voice, and finally have our stories heard.”
Not everyone felt as comfortable doing that, which Reyes Rodriguez understands. She never shames anyone for not talking about their status, she said.
“There’s no way for Monica and I to retreat, but I do know it does put a burden or a spotlight on our family,” she said.
Changes to the national political landscape — putting the brakes on both DACA and the DREAM Act amid intensifying anti-immigrant rhetoric — has changed the focus of DREAM Iowa.
“We were saying we (DREAMers) were the ideal immigrant,” Reyes Rodriguez said. “Now the fight has transitioned to, we’re not the only ones dreaming of being here. ... I’ve been here 25 years, but so has my mom. She’s built a life here, developed the same values I have. And you have new immigrants now from Central America — why are they not deserving as well?
“We try to say, ‘We’re going to accept this group (DREAMers).’ I believe all immigrants are deserving.”
DREAM Iowa gives out information verified through its attorney network, and hosts live Facebook video chats where attorneys speak to the latest law or proposed legislation that could affect the immigrant community. Reyes Rodriguez says immigrants still fear workplace raids and mass deportation through Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“As much as the administration wants to say it’s only criminals targeted, this will break up families, and it’s devastating,” Reyes Rodriguez said. “It’s hard to formulate a response to something like that.”
Instead, Reyes Rodriguez tries to focus on the positive. She’s joined the committee that puts on Fiesta! A Celebration of Latino Heritage, helping to grow that annual July celebration. She’s a member of Cedar Valley Advocates for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, started by her mentor and neighbor Lisa Munoz. She’s president of Waterloo’s chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC. And she recently got on the board of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission.
Using their financial backgrounds, Reyes Rodriguez and her sister have started both youth and adult classes and workshops through DREAM Iowa, teaching immigrants about credit, saving, home ownership, FAFSA applications, investment strategies and more.
“Wealth — as much as we don’t like that to be the case — is power,” she said. “We see how hard immigrant families work. We know, if they’re given the resources, they can build wealth. They’re just not given opportunities.”
And they’re looking to advance DREAM Iowa to the creative arts, with documentary films and even a community event center where they can put on their financial workshops and document the immigrant experience in the state.
“If you’re inspired by something, or moved or angered, and want to do something about it, I always encourage people to do it,” Reyes Rodriguez said. “It may seem like a small thing, but it could grow into something really big.
“We hope DREAM Iowa will grow into something big, and we’re willing to put in the work to make it something great.”
