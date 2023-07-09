CEDAR FALLS -- The city has scheduled a July 13 public meeting to hear people’s concerns about drainage on their property or any flooding in streets near their homes or in other parts of the city.
Officials will be on hand from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the City Council foyer, 220 Clay St. They’re in the midst of conducting a drainage study in various areas where the existing public drainage infrastructure is suspected to be insufficient.
The Engineering Division can be reached at (319) 268-5161.
Cedar Falls City Hall.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
