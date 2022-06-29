 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Colin DeFord joins Cedar Valley Primary Care and Walk-In Clinic

stethoscope
Shutterstock Photo

WATERLOO – Dr. Colin DeFord, DO, has joined Cedar Valley Primary Care & Walk-In Clinic and will begin seeing patients Monday, July 11.

“I’m very excited to begin working with the team at Cedar Valley Primary Care and Walk-In Clinic,” DeFord said. “The ability to care for patients of all ages and develop long-term, meaningful relationships is one of the reasons I went into this profession. I’m grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to continuing to help such a great community.”

DeFord most recently served as the medical director of Nashua Clinic. Prior to that, he served as a physician at U.S. Air Force bases in Montana and Nebraska. In 2015, his location was named the best PCMH clinic throughout the 75 clinics in the entire Air Force.

Originally from Perry, DeFord completed his undergraduate education at Pensacola Christian College before he received his doctorate of osteopathy from Des Moines University. He completed his family medicine residency program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Neb. He is most passionate about pediatric care, geriatrics and sports medicine.

Cedar Valley Primary Care & Walk-In Clinic provides non-emergent care for all ages. The clinic, located at 4006 Johnathan St. in Waterloo, is open from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday for both walk-ins and scheduled appointments. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (319)233-1540.

Dr. Colin DeFord

