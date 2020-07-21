Dozens gather to remember 15-year-old Cortez Harrison

Cam Campbell of Waterloo was one of the first few to arrive at the rally with a sign that said "Cortez" and a heart. She said her stepson was friends with Cortez, Cortez's grandmother lived a few houses away, and she officiated for a basketball tournament he played in.

The night Cortez was shot, Campbell was a block or two away at Gates Park, watching kids play basketball, turning her car's headlights on so the kids could keep playing as the night grew darker.

"I was thinking, 'Where is Cortez?'" Campbell said. "He should be over here playing with the kids."

Just after 10 p.m. that night, Cortez showed up at the hospital with multiple bullet wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Campbell got the call later that night.

"It's tough," she said. "We just have to rally together and stick together, and people need to know that we care."

That was why Vikki Brown, who didn't know Cortez, came to show her support Tuesday.

"When they see us out here like this, this shows that we care," Brown, chair of the Black Hawk County Democrats, said. "All too often, things happen and (in a) couple of weeks, it's over, it's done ... But to see (people) en masse, it means a lot to the community."