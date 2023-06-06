WATERLOO — A bank is shutting its doors after serving downtown customers for four decades.

The Wells Fargo Bank, located at 191 W. Fifth St., will close at noon Wednesday. It opened in the 1980s.

Mike Slusark, the lead communications consultant for Iowa and Wisconsin at Wells Fargo, said the branch was closing due to more customers using digital banking and not making as many transactions at the physical branch.

He said since another branch is nearby, about two miles away at 3065 Kimball Ave., the two branches will be consolidated.

Slusark was not able to provide the number of customers who used the downtown location or the trend in numbers. Local employees at the branch were not available to speak about the closure.

Customers at the downtown branch were sent letters about the closure. Employees working at the Fifth Street location are transitioning to other branches or new roles at the company, Slusark said.

Wells Fargo consolidated its Cedar Falls branches in 2018 by closing a branch on Main Street to combine it with their location at 6309 University Ave.

In 2010, Wells Fargo Financial closed its branch on University Avenue in Waterloo. That location was not a Wells Fargo branch, but a subprime lending office.

How US K-12 spending compares to other countries How US K-12 spending compares to other countries Education spending