Downtown Waterloo snow removal scheduled tonight
WATERLOO -- Crews are expected to begin removing snow from downtown Waterloo at 6 p.m. Monday.

All vehicles parked on downtown streets must be moved to allow for effective snow removal. Vehicles left unattended after 2 a.m. once business area closed will be subject to be towed.

Free parking is available in any of the downtown parking ramps until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. Free parking is also available under the U.S. Highway 218 overpass.

