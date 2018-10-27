WATERLOO -- Downtown Waterloo was abuzz Saturday morning with ghosts, goblins and ghouls trick-or-treating at Fourth Street businesses.
Adults and children got a special treat at the Black's Building haunted house.
Liz O'Malley volunteered at the event and welcomed guests of all ages to the first floor of the historic building. Her daughter, Nonalee O'Malley, organized the haunt five years ago and has been adding to it ever since.
"This year was so busy there was a line going across the bridge coming here," Liz O'Malley said referring to the Fourth Street bridge. O'Malley guessed there were hundreds, if not thousands, of people downtown.
The eclectic candelabras hanging from the Black's Building's high ceilings illuminated a dark room with various Halloween displays and surprises.
Elias Soberanis, a maintenance worker with the building, set up old dismantled gauges and various machinery parts found in the boiler room. He added lights to the devices to produce an extra eerie element.
"We even had adults coming in without kids to see it," O'Malley said.
Dale Doyle was visiting his friend and owner of Lincoln Perk on East Fourth Street when he saw Charisse Knief outside with a swarm of trick-or-treaters. He decided to help her out for the rest of the morning.
"It's great to see the downtown being revitalized," Doyle said.
Knief, a Lincoln Perk employee, said the business handed out at least 700 cups of coffee and hot cider.
"Adults really seemed to appreciate an adult snack too," she said. "I got to see downtown come to life because of all the kids down here."
Leekey and Dahlia Bokmij brought their three children in costumes for the family friendly event. The couple said they come every year and were happy the weather was much warmer than last year.
The event was hosted by Main Street Waterloo.
