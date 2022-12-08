Downtown Waterloo coffee shop Lincoln Perk will close Dec. 16

WATERLOO — A local coffee shop where “everybody knows your name” will soon be closing its doors.

The last day of business for Lincoln Perk, located downtown at 218 E. Fourth St., is Dec. 16. The cafe, owned by Gary and Christi Shoemaker, opened nearly five years ago, in early 2018.

In 1992, Gary bought Freeman’s Cafe on Falls Avenue – where he’d been working since 1968 – and named it Garfield’s Cafe. In 2002, he changed the name to Gary’s Restaurant, which closed in 2009.

He then operated a catering business and was the head of Hawkeye Community College’s food service. He also is the executive chef at the Elks Lodge, where he intends to continue working.

As for the reason they’re closing Lincoln Perk, the Shoemakers said their five-year lease is coming to an end. The couple also said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and their age also played a factor.

“So, we just decided that, you know, at this point in our life, we didn’t want to sign on to another lease and be tied into a daily schedule,” Gary said.

The cafe has been run entirely by the two of them since August after their last employee left.

“If one of us should come down sick … that would take us out for a week or two, the shop’s closed,” he said. “And then you spend the next month trying to pay bills from the previous month. So it’s a no-win situation there.”

The couple said after the cafe closes, they will look forward to traveling and spending extra time with family.

While excited to have more time off, they are not forgetting about their customers.

“We have one guy that’s been our regular customer every morning for the last five years,” Christi said. “He came over and he says, ‘What color is my bedroom?’”

They likened their business style to the TV show “Cheers,” saying customer relations are more important than making money.

“As far as the business goes, the economic side of it … is what it is,” Gary said. “But it’s secondary to the relationships we develop with our customers. That’s the part we will miss the most.”

They say they have met hundreds of people over their five years.

“The Cedar Valley has very good and loyal customers,” he said. “They have supported us in all aspects and make it very enjoyable to be down here.”

With the closing of Lincoln Perk, downtown is losing one of its only dedicated cafes. Sidecar Coffee is the next closest to East Fourth Street, located at 21 W. Jefferson St.

The Shoemakers say the building Lincoln Perk occupies needs to house something similar.

“The community needs this type of gathering spot – a local coffee shop to discuss anything from Aunt Martha’s birthday, the traffic situation or the parking meters,” Gary said. “Every community needs just a ‘Hey, I’ll meet you down at the coffee shop,’ that kind of thing.”

They said they have hopes of someone buying the building quickly, and hopefully continuing it as a coffee shop.