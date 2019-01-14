Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO --- A City of Waterloo contractor is working downtown on signal pole footings at the intersection of Water and East Fifth streets.

At the intersection of Jefferson and West Sixth Street, the installation of countdown pedestrian signal heads, traffic signal controller and wiring is being completed. Work will continue northbound on West and East Sixth Street at the signalized intersections, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to be aware of lane closures and to exercise caution when traveling this area of downtown.

