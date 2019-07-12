{{featured_button_text}}
Traffic signal

WATERLOO --- On Friday, crews  began adjusting the timing of downtown traffic signals.

Due to the nature of traffic signal timing, officials said it may be several weeks until the entire system is retimed, adjusted, and fine-tuned.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving through signalized intersections for the next few weeks.

Any questions should be directed to the Traffic Department at the City of Waterloo.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments