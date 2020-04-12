Downtown streetscape work continues this week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Monday, K. Cunningham Construction will begin working on the 8-foot walk directly in front of the businesses along the west side of Main Street from First to Third streets.

This effort is being done due to the extension of the proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds to keep businesses closed down through April 30 due to the COVID-19 virus.

The engineering department determined that this would cause the least disruption to the business owners once the proclamation is lifted. Businesses will be accessible with short closures as needed for the brick placement.