Downtown streetscape work continues this week
The Parkade looking north, photographed Wednesday in Cedar Falls.

 Brandon Pollock

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Monday, K. Cunningham Construction will begin working on the 8-foot walk directly in front of the businesses along the west side of Main Street from First to Third streets.

This effort is being done due to the extension of the proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds to keep businesses closed down through April 30 due to the COVID-19 virus.

The engineering department determined that this would cause the least disruption to the business owners once the proclamation is lifted. Businesses will be accessible with short closures as needed for the brick placement.

