Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Local News Forecast logo

WATERLOO -- The Urban Farmers Market on Saturday will be located on Jefferson Street in front of the Riverloop Expo Plaza due to the Stem and Stein Festival. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon

Customer parking will be available in the Public Market lot and West Third Street.

This week, swipe your EBT card at the information booth and receive double the value of your purchase, up to $10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments