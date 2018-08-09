WATERLOO -- The Urban Farmers Market on Saturday will be located on Jefferson Street in front of the Riverloop Expo Plaza due to the Stem and Stein Festival. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon
Customer parking will be available in the Public Market lot and West Third Street.
This week, swipe your EBT card at the information booth and receive double the value of your purchase, up to $10.
