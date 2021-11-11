 Skip to main content
Downtown District “Decks the Falls” to Begin Holiday Hoopla Season

CEDAR FALLS -- It’s time to “Deck the Falls” for Holiday Hoopla and begin the holiday season! On Tuesday, November 16th and Wednesday, November 17th, elves will be busy prepping Santa’s Workshop at the River Place Plaza for his arrival on November 26th. 

Volunteers are needed to "Deck the Falls" for Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls. Help is needed at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. If you would like to help decorate, please go online to www.communitymainstreet.org, call the Community Main Street office at 277-0213 or email office@communitymainstreet.org.

Check out all the Holiday Hoopla events and activities at www.cfholidayhoopla.com.

