Downtown CF signals to change for maintenance

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Public Works Department will be placing the downtown signals on flash mode 24/7 for the next 30 days for maintenance and testing.

The signals impacted will be Second, Third and Fourth streets along Main Street. Main Street lights will be flashing yellow urging caution for through traffic. Second through Fourth street signal lights will be flashing red for stop control.

For more information, contact the Operations & Maintenance Division at 273-8629.

