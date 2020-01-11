Downtown CF signals to change for maintenance

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Public Works Department will be placing the downtown signals on flash mode 24/7 for the next 30 days for maintenance and testing.
The signals impacted will be Second, Third and Fourth streets along Main Street. Main Street lights will be flashing yellow urging caution for through traffic. Second through Fourth street signal lights will be flashing red for stop control.
For more information, contact the Operations & Maintenance Division at 273-8629.
Obituaries in the Courier this week
Carol A. Goodrich
(1949-2020)
WATERLOO — Carol Ann Goodrich, 70, of Hayward, Wis., died Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Hayward.
She was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Clyde and Marcella Miller Sink. She married Robert G. “Bob” Goodrich on May 24, 1985, in Waterloo.
Carol graduated from Columbus High School and was employed with Covenant Medical Center in housekeeping, ambulatory surgery and dialysis, retiring in July 2009.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Joshua and Zachary Junge, both of Waterloo; a stepson, Brandon Goodrich; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers, David Sink of Waterloo, Tom (Karen) Sink of Cedar Falls, and Joe (Mary) Sink of Raymond; five sisters, Susan (Dave) Douglas of Bella Vista, Ark., Kathy (Ray) Moore and Barb (Jim) Burns, both of Waterloo, Betsy (Dan) McDougall of Dunkerton, Jody (Jim) Sessions of Yuma, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Vicki Sink of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: one son, Beau Daniel Junge; two brothers, Jim Sink and Dan Sink; and a sister-in-law, Linda Sink.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
David A. Adams
(1963-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — David Alan Adams, 56, of Clear Lake, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 8.
He was born June 21, 1963, the son of Charles Lee and Joanne Ellen (Finholt) Adams in Cedar Falls. He married Shelly Ann Pralle on Aug. 3, 1990, in Hampton.
A graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Dave earned a degree from the University of Northern Iowa and later from Wayne State College in Nebraska, with a degree in elementary education. He taught and coached in Rockwell for four years before becoming an insurance agent with Farm Bureau in Clear Lake.
Dave was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Ozzie, Brock and Mac Adams; sister, Denise (Curt) Braby of Cedar Falls; brother, Doug Adams of Ankeny; mother-in-law, Donna Pralle of Clear Lake; sister-in-law, Patty (Kirk) Mueller of Clear Lake; nieces and nephews, Kassidi (Tim) Poots, Kale Braby, Zach (Brittany) Mueller, and Chloe Mueller; great-nephews, Brendan and Maverick Poots, and Thielen Mueller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; paternal aunts; and father-in-law, Floyd Pralle.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, with burial at Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Dave was also very active with youth athletic leagues and the Clear Lake Booster Club. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of baseball. He liked following the St. Louis Cardinals and UNI Panthers. Most of all, he loved watching his sons play sports and spending time with his family.
Mae "Jean" Harris
(1920-2020)
CLARKSVILLE — Mae “Jean” Harris, 99, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
She was born June 3, 1920, in Parkersburg, the daughter of Andrew James and Pauline Ruth (Klodt) Wiley. On Feb. 20, 1943, she married Donald Lee Harris in Lancaster, Mo. He preceded her in death Feb. 21, 2003.
Jean graduated from the Parkersburg High School in 1937, attended Iowa State Teachers College, where she received her teaching certificate, and taught school in one-room schoolhouses in Butler and Grundy counties. She and her husband made their home and farmed near Clarksville. Jean was a mother, homemaker and helped on the farm.
She was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, where she had taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years and was active in the ladies’ group UMW. Jean led the Butler Bonnie Bells 4-H group for many years and was a member of the Rebekkahs, Eastern Star and the Clarksville Women’s Club.
Survived by: a daughter, Donna (Robert) Kelm of Clarksville; two sons-in-law, Wayne (Donna) Stoppelmoor of Sylvia, Ill., and Wilson Groen of Denver, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Roberta “Bobbie” Kahler of Grinnell; and a nephew, Jerry (Mary) Kahler.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; three brothers, Robert Wiley in infancy, Cpl. John Wiley, who died in World War II, and James “Dutch” Wiley; and two daughters, Shirley Ann Stoppelmoor and Mary Groen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial in Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church in Clarksville.
Memorials: maybe directed to the Community United Methodist Church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Jean was an avid seamstress. She enjoyed making her children’s clothing and special things for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel and had been to all 50 states. She enjoyed tending flowers and playing cards with family and friends. Jean enjoyed hosting dinner parties, especially family occasions that included a special dessert.
Patricia A. Cook
(1949-2020)
WATERLOO — Patricia Ann Cook, 70, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Deery Suites at the Western Home Communities.
She was born in Waterloo on Jan. 30, 1949, daughter of Phillip “Shorty” and Faith (Rains) Betts. She married James Raymond Cook in Evansdale on Nov. 11, 1967.
Pat attended schools in Waterloo, graduating from East High School in 1967. She worked as a school cook for Sunnyside Temple Christian School and later in food service at the University of Northern Iowa before retiring in 2001.
Survived by: her husband of 52 years; her sons, Kelly (Marge Benavidez) Cook of Evansdale and Korey J. (fiancee Christine Peters) Cook of Cedar Falls; her daughter, Jaime R. Cook of Waterloo; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Larry D. (JoAnn) Betts of Clarksville; a sister, Bonnie (William) Wiegert of Stanley; and many other friends and family members.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Celebration of Life: at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls, with private burial at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Pat had a big heart which led her to become a pet therapy volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice. She had a great sense of humor, complementary to Jim’s joking nature. Pat was a bona fide treasure hunter shopping at garage sales, Goodwill and other secondhand stores until her health no longer allowed.
Mitchell “Mitch” Long
(1972-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Mitchell “Mitch” Long, 47, of Bigfork, Minn., formerly of Marshalltown died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at his mother’s home in Cedar Falls.
He was born July 20, 1972, in Marshalltown, son of Darrell Lee and Veronica Rae (Schlimmer) Long.
He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1990 and was a screen printer with Bergquist-Henkle in Bigfork.
Survived by: a son, Austin Bush of Cedar Falls; his mother, Roni Long of Cedar Falls; a sister, Michele (Marquette) Neal of Sun Prairie, Wis.; a brother, Michael Long of Cedar Falls; a niece, Emalee (Pat) Brubaker of Des Moines; a nephew, Alex Neal of Sun Prairie; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and significant other, Charlene Benson of Bigfork.
Preceded in death by: his father; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Conrad Cemetery, Conrad.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.
Doris King
(1922-2020)
WATERLOO — Doris Nyliene (Masterhan) King, 97, of Manly, died Friday, Jan. 3, at the Manly Specialty Care Center.
She was born March 7, 1922, at Central City to George Henry Masterhan and Edna Blance Grafft. She married Clifford Maroni King Sr. on June 28, 1940, at Coggon. He preceded her in death.
Doris was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Survived by: her children, Donna Jean (Roger) Faught of Manly, Clifford Maroni (Beverly) King Jr. of Garner, N.C., and Ricky Ray (Peggy) King of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; brothers, Albert, Dale, Burton, Verle and Royd; and her sister, Delva.
Private family service: was held in Doris’ honor; she was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Bride Colonial Chapel, Manly, assisted the family.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Marcia J. Henderson
(1949-2020)
INDEPENDENCE — Marcia J. Henderson, 70, of rural Independence, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 5.
She was born in Independence on Sept. 19, 1949, the daughter of Dr. Robert James and Alice Marjorie (Campbell) Henderson.
Marcia graduated from high school in Independence in 1968, earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant and a master’s degree in outdoor recreation and biology from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She was an activities specialist at the Cromwell Unit of the Mental Health Institute in Independence for 32 years before retiring in 2005.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, where she served at a deacon and loved to give the children’s sermon. She was the first female firefighter at the M.H.I. and was the founder of the Wingnuts organization.
Survived by: her wife, Deb; her sister, Linda Hearn of Independence; her nieces and nephews, Laura, Rachael, Robert, and Staycey; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Ally, Grace, Lexi, Nick, Emily, Gretchen, Maggie, Mercedes, Danielle, Jacklynn, Hayleigh, Shelbi, Blake, Brent, and Loren; a sister-in-law, Lisa Buck of Independence; her dog, Annie, and her cats, Pete and Wendling.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Larry Henderson; a niece, Kathy Eschen; a brother-in-law, Doug Hearn; and many aunts and uncles.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Casual or Chicago Cubs attire is encouraged, and fellowship at the Okoboji Bar and Grill in Independence will follow the service on Saturday.
Memorials: may be given to Cedar Valley Hospice, the First Presbyterian Church, and the Wild Thunder Wars Animal Rescue.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Through her work at Cromwell Unit, “Missy Hendy” earned the respect of the kids and her co-workers. She never had children of her own, but helped raise hundreds. She leaves behind her beloved pontoon, with which she taught countless kids how to drive. Marcia also had many four-legged fur babies.
Service Notice: Christina Johnson
ALLISON -- Christina Johnson, 92, of Allison, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Waverly Health Center; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, rural Greene, with burial at Allison Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Allison, (319) 267-2507. Condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
Dick H. Ver Heul
(1934-20201)
Dick H. Ver Heul passed away January 5 at Iowa Methodist Hospital. He was born to Dick and Jeanette Ver Heul on January 26, 1934, in Pella, Iowa.
He attended Pella grade schools and graduated from Pella High School in 1952. He then attended Central College. After one year he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was at Fort Leonard Wood for 14 months, then 10 months in Korea.
He married Mary Ringelestein in December of 1955. They had four children: Richard, Jeffrey, Gregory, and Julie. Dick attended Central College for one more semester, then moved to Brookings, South Dakota, where he got his B.S. in mechanical engineering.
They moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where Dick was employed at J.I. Case for seven years. They attended the Christian Reformed Church in Racine. The family then moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where Dick took a job at John Deere. He worked for John Deere for almost 30 years.
Dick served as deacon and elder at the Christian Reformed Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He also served on Building and Grounds for several years.
Dick enjoyed bowling and bridge. He loved to play bingo and enjoyed walking and fitness in his later years. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife Mary, of 64 years, his son Jeff (Mary Jo) in Austin, Texas, their children Victoria (Jason), Alexander (Rachel), Alanna (Max), and Paige (Ben); son Greg (Ann) in Viborg, South Dakota, their children: John (Becky), and Ross (Courtney); and daughter Julie (Mike) McGrory in Muscatine, and their children: Alexa (Kevin), Matthew, Molly and Olivia; and ten great grandchildren. Dick is also survived by his twin sister Arvena Van Wyk, and his sister-in-law Wilma Ver Heul.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard, his parents, his brother Jean, and sisters Mary Ann, Joyce and Aberlene.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be given to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or In Touch Ministries.
Service Notice: Barbara Roberts
ACKLEY -- Barbara Roberts, 78, of Ackley, died Monday, Jan. 6, at Scenic Manor; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley, with burial at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls, (641) 648-7700, is assisting. Condolences at www.woodleyfuneralhome.com.
Service Notice: Roseanna M. Baker
CEDAR FALLS -- Roseanna Maria Baker, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center; services 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, with burial in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and also for one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Della Mae Marston
(1930-2020)
WATERLOO — Della Mae Marston, 89, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born March 16, 1930, in Goodman, Miss., the daughter of Fannie Nelson Barnes and Joe C. Barnes Sr. In 1948, she married Jessie Marston; he later preceded her in death. Later she met Andrew W. Oliver Sr. in Durant, Miss.
Della worked as a housekeeper at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago for quite some time before moving back to Durant. In 1970, Della decided to move back north to Waterloo.
Survived by: five children, Bobbi J. Marston-McKinney of Waterloo, Roosevelt (Roxanne) Oliver of Harlan, Patricia Oliver of Chicago and Andrew Oliver and Alfred (Gloria) Oliver, both of Waterloo; three sisters, Alberta Cole of Chicago, Dorothy Ambrose of Waterloo, and Bessie Smith of Calumet City, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sidney Oliver and Nicole Oliver of Chicago, Crystal Oliver and Shaneeka Oliver of Harlan; a great-granddaughter, Tatyana of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Ora Jean; her parents; five brothers, Jim, Joe, Robert Lee, Leroy, and Jerry; and a sister, Mary.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the funeral chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Della gave her life to Christ at an early age in Goodman. She loved taking walks, visiting friends, gardening and taking care of her flowers. She was loved by everyone in the neighborhood. She also loved traveling to Chicago visiting her brothers and sisters
Marian Terry
(1936-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Marian L. Terry, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.
She was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Troy Mills, daughter of Ray and Fern (Hemphill) Forsyth. She married LeVon G. Terry on April 21, 1957, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2013.
Marian graduated from Independence High School in Independence. She worked at Rath Packing Co. before becoming a homemaker and self-employed with Amway and cake decorating.
Marian was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was also a commander for the Women’s Auxiliary of the DAV, Chapter 32, in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: three sons, LeVon (Paula) Terry Jr. of Justin, Texas, Rex (Diane) Terry of Carter Lake and Ivan (Chantel) Penticoff-Terry of Cedar Falls; five daughters, Marianne (Chris) Yount of McCausland, Deanne Hayes of Epworth, Susanne (Daniel) Pieper of Waterloo, Lorianne (Brad) Frisbie of Washington and Dianne (Israel) Nichols of Idaho Falls; 32 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlotte Parks of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; parents; grandsons, Matthew Terry and Kohbey Lawson; and a brother, Raymond Forsyth.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel and for one hour prior to services at the church.
Justin M. Hayward
(1977-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Justin Michael Hayward, 42, of Alexandria, Va., died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
He was born May 13, 1977, in Independence.
Justin also lived in Cedar Falls and Champaign, Ill. He was employed by the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO) for 21 years.
Survived by: his mother, Patricia Keenan of Cedar Rapids, and his father, Michael Hayward of Independence; two brothers, Blake (Jessica) Hayward of Independence and Cameron (Brianna) Hayward of Jesup; and a niece and nephew, McKenzie and Logan.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Keenan of Waukon; an aunt, Paula Keenan of Cedar Rapids; and his stepmom Linda Hayward of Independence.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the River’s Edge in Independence. His coworkers also held a private memorial service for him Dec. 4, 2019, as well as compiling a book of their memories of working with Justin.
Justin loved all types of sports, particularly the Hawkeyes, the Washington Capitals and Nationals.
Beth Davis
(1951-2020)
WATERLOO — Beth A. Davis, 68, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Jan. 6.
She was born Aug. 6, 1951, in Waterloo, the daughter of Clarence and Virginia (Ehlers) Davis. She married David Ralston in Las Vegas, and the couple later divorced.
Beth attended Edison and Emerson elementary schools, West Junior High and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969. She earned an associate degree in horticulture from Hawkeye Community College and graduated from the LPN program at Kaplan University in Cedar Falls. She worked as a printer at American Color for more than 18 years and then was a groundskeeper at Hawkeye Community College for about five years. More recently, Beth worked as an LPN at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown for five years.
She was a member of Central Christian Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: three sisters, Ellen Regenold and Janice Davis, both of Waterloo, and Jean Davis of Talent, Ore.; five nieces and nephews, Steve (Monica) Regenold, Shawn (Steve Kearney) Regenold, Sherrie (Dean) Wise, Christy (Matt) O’Brien, and Sara (Shaun) Knoll; great-nieces and great-nephews, Stephanie Regenold, Mia, Ian, Emma and Jeremy Kearney-Regenold, Nic and Erica Wise, Samantha Strange, Lorna O’Brien, Jake Dodge, Maxim and Addison Knoll.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Family-directed memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Central Christian Church, Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Beth was proud that she helped landscape the memorial that was constructed in honor of the victims of the Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed gardening and loved her pets — most recently Lola her cat. Beth was a longtime fan of the Blue Band and the recent adaptations.
Mary Martin
(1941-2020)
WATERLOO — Mary Martin, 78, of Waterloo, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 5, of natural causes.
She was born March 23, 1941, in Charles City, daughter of John G. and Marie H. Jacobs Mehmen. She married Clarence “Bill” Martin on Oct. 24, 1964, at the Episcopal Church in Waverly.
Mary graduated from Nashua High School in 1959, attended Gates Business College, and received her practical nursing license from Hawkeye Community College. She worked at Harmony House for 17 1/2 years, beginning as a certified nurse aide, and retired as an LPN in the summer of 2007.
She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and active in Deborah Circle, Altar Guild and choir.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Darren (Tami) Martin‚ Waterloo; daughter, Michelle (Casey) McKernan‚ Farmington‚ Minn.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Johnny (Kay) Mehmen‚ Charles City and Gary (Carla) Mehmen‚ Nashua; and a sister, Idella (Melvin) Folkerts of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Mary loved to play piano and the accordion. She enjoyed classic country music and the Grand Ole Opry. She was very artistic at cake decorating, painting, making her own greeting cards, and various other crafts. At 6 years old, she was diagnosed with epilepsy and eventually overcame the disease throughout her life.
Noel Thomas Crow
(1945-2019)
WATERLOO — Noel Thomas Crow, 74, of Westminster, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Greenridge Place at Westminster.
He was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Des Moines, son of Kenneth and Eunice (McCraney) Crow. He married Rita (Hepperle) Crow on April 28, 1973, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; they later divorced.
Tom graduated from East High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era in the Mediterranean Sea on the Essex-class aircraft carrier Shangri-La. He worked at John Deere in the foundry as an ultrasound technician for 29 years and retired in 1995.
Survived by: a daughter, Melanie Crow of Thornton, Colo.; a son, Philip Crow of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; three grandchildren, Tyler Biretz, Jessica Biretz and Braden Mask; a sister, Rosie Roszell of Waterloo; and brothers Greg Crow of Aplington and Jim Sigler of Santa Rosa, Calif.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Kenneth and Eunice (McCraney) Crow; biological mother Ella Mae Timion and stepfather Richard “Dick” Timion; and siblings, Craig Sigler, Anita Gould and Michael Crow.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Kearns Funeral Service, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honors Detail, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Tom was a very caring, generous and loving person. He loved welding, working in the garage, riding horses, dogs, fixing cars and the demolition derby. He also loved Christmas vacations and traveling throughout the United States with his family. He always lived life to the fullest and loved to dance.
Verlean VanArsdale
(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Verlean “Madea” VanArsdale, 90, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Aberdeen, Miss., daughter of George and Pearlie Mae Beeks Lackey. She was married to Robert Tisdale in Amory, Miss. They later divorced. She married Tommie VanArsdale on May 11, 1963, in Preston, Minn. Tommie died Jan. 3, 2001.
Verlean graduated from Amory Public School System and continued her education at Allen School of Nursing, graduating in 1976 with her RN degree. Van (as many of her co-workers called her) worked at Allen Hospital for 25 years as a surgery nurse. After retiring from Allen, she began working at Peoples Clinic and went on to work as a school nurse with the Waterloo Community School District. Verlean resided with her granddaughter Youlanda, Micheal Sr. and Micheal Jr. She formerly resided at Bridges Senior Care and 526 Iowa St. in Waterloo.
She was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church and served as a missionary, in the Senior Choir, and with the Nursing Ministry.
Survived by: two sons, Anthony L. Tisdale (Maxine) and Obert L. Tisdale (Sue); three grandchildren, Youlanda Tisdale Robinson (Micheal Sr.), Sara Gibson Tisdale and Terrance Stigler (Lani); five great-grandchildren, Carrington Stigler, Maya Charles, Tierra Robinson, Lonnisha Robinson, Micheal “Deuce” Robinson Jr.; and three great-great-grandchildren, My’Lon Holmes, Leonna Holmes and Permetrius Holmes Jr.
Services: noon Friday, Jan. 10, at Payne Memorial AME, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and for an hour before services Friday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 438 Cottage St.
Madea had a natural gift of serving people, exemplified through nursing and her service in the church. She shared wisdom and her experience with others, especially those who aspired to become nurses. She loved her family and blessed us with her unconditional love. We’ll miss you, Madea. Until we meet again.
Service Notice: Lester Petersen
WATERLOO -- Lester Jay Petersen, 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, (712) 343-2453. Celebration of life planned at Grace Community Church in Cedar Falls. Condolences left at www.pauleyjones.com.
Service Notice: Arno A. Behrens
EVANSDALE -- Arno A. Behrens, 93, of Evansdale, died Monday, Jan. 6, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Garden View Chapel Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 1 p.m. until services Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Service Notice: Marian Rouchka
SHEFFIELD -- Marian Rouchka, 89, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Sheffield Care Center; services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Cresco, (563) 547-3501, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. wake service; visitation also for an hour before the service Friday at the church. Condolences at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com.
Debra A. Clark
Debra Ann Clark, 54, of Evansdale passed away on Friday January 3, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Blakesburg United Methodist Church in Blakesburg, IA.
Memorials may be made to the Cedar Valley Hospice House or to the family.
Darlene M. “Dar” Fleming
(1935-2020)
REINBECK — Darlene Marie “Dar” Marie Fleming, 84, of Central City, formerly of Reinbeck, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.
She was born Feb. 2, 1935, in rural Floyd County, daughter of Joseph and Catharyn (Reis) Greiner. She married Richard Fleming on April 26, 1958, in Red Bank, N.J.
Darlene was a 1953 graduate of Dinsdale High School in Dinsdale. She was formerly employed with Marion Goodyear, Kettleson’s R.V., Collins Radio, and Sears.
Dar was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Central City and the Linn-Mar Booster Club.
Survived by: her husband of 61 years; a son, Allen Fleming of Central City; two grandchildren, Kailey Tyne and Madison Fleming; three sisters, JoAnn Hulme of Traer, Lucille (David) Swaim of Drakesville, and Donna (Dean) Larsen of Reinbeck; one brother, Dennis (Patricia) Greiner of Reinbeck; sister-in-law, Beverly Greiner; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Donald and Dale Greiner; and brother-in-law, Leland Hulme.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Gabriel Church, Reinbeck, with burial at Reinbeck Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City; visitation also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at 1200 Pleasant St., Des Moines, Iowa 50309, or a favorite charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Dar and Richard enjoyed wintering for 15 years in Arizona, where she loved to hike. In 2012, she hiked the Grand Canyon. Her greatest joy was her family, going to her son’s and granddaughters’ sporting events including volleyball, basketball, golf and softball. Dar will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Melody R. Grusha
(1954-2020)
WATERLOO — Melody Rose Grusha, 65, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at MercyOne Medical Center-Waterloo of cancer.
She was born June 12, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Milton and Rosemary Curtis Henderson. She married Nicholas Grusha on Oct. 17, 1975, in Independence.
Melody was a 1972 graduate of Independence High School.
Survived by: her husband; one son, Matthew (Margaret) Grusha of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Cara (Dean) Conroy of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Brianna and Myles Conroy of Waterloo; her mother, Rosemary Shelton of Independence; one sister, Diana Aldrich of Independence; one brother, Steve Henderson of Savannah, Ga.; three nieces, Tina (Robert) Peterson, Nikki (Tom) Thompson and Jessica (Noe) Sanchez, all of Independence; and one nephew, Michael Willard of Independence.
Preceded in death by: her father and stepfather, Earl Shelton.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo 50702.
James T. “JR” Robison
(1967-2019)
James Thomas Robison, AKA JR, (62), was born on March 28, 1957, and passed away on December 26, 2019, of a massive stroke.
His father was in the military, so he spent his entire childhood moving from town to town. Finally the family ended up in Dike, Iowa, where he meet his wife Shelley Danielson. They were married in 1977, and together they had a beautiful daughter, Danelle Nichole, (who recently passed). After a few years they were divorced and he and Shelly Hill had a son named James Junior, AKA JJ.
Moving from town to town you learn to make friends fast and move on; JR loved living in Dike, Iowa, because he got to keep his friends.
Another one of his passions was his Harley motorcycle; he loved to go riding and it was something he could do to bond with his daughter. They went riding together often.
Preceded in death was his father, Orval J. Robison, his daughter Danelle, his niece Elizabeth K. Allison, and nephew Timothy Hesse.
Surviving is his mother, Anna Belle Robison, his 2 sisters Barbara Oswalt, and her husband Dean, Janet K. Mincks and her husband Roger, his son James Jr. and his wife; aunts and uncles and 50 cousins in the Newton and Grinnell area; a great-niece, Kristina from Florida and her four children; four grandchildren, three of them are JJ’s and one is Danelle’s son, Jarrett Mcfarlane, from New Hampshire; and a stepgranddaughter, Alley from Ankeny; his ex-wife Shelley Danielson; Shelly Hill, AND all his friends.
JJ’s wife wouldn’t allow a visitation and or funeral, so JR’s friends are having a celebration of life party at Lynch’s Pub in Dike, Iowa, on Saturday, January 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Memorials will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and St Jude’s.
Evelyn Moine
(1920-2020)
NASHUA — Evelyn Mae Moine, 99, of Nashua, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua.
She was born June 15, 1920, in Waterloo to Kenneth & Ruth (Butler) Myers. She married M. Albert Moine on Nov. 17, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Evelyn attended school in Waterloo. Albert and Evelyn farmed east of Nashua for 21 years and then owned, developed and operated the “Central 76 Campground,” an RV park in Branson, Mo. In 1980 Albert had a heart attack, and they returned to Iowa, living on the “The Ponderosa” north of Nashua. She taught piano lessons to many students.
She had been a member of First Lutheran Church and the Republic Community Church.
Survived by: a son, Larry (Winnett) Moine, and a daughter, Sandra (LeRoy) Cerwinske, both of Nashua; seven grandchildren, Travis, Traci, Paije, Darin, Kevin, Mark and Michelle; 12 great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and one stepgreat-grandchild; sister-in-law, Ann Myers of Virginia; and a daughter-in-law, Barb Moine Gustafson of St. Louis.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Roland and Bernard; grandson, Perry Cerwinske and great-grandson Joseph Moine; a sister, Kathryn Myers Tollefson Shepard; two brothers, Robert (Bob) and George (Bill) Myers; two brothers-in-law, Lewie Tollefson and Dale Shepard; sister-in-law, Norma Myers Burke; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Cedar Point Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Nashua. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Jan. 7, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation also for an hour prior to the service at the church Wednesday.
Evelyn and her husband enjoyed many travels in their RV camper, fishing and spending winters in Texas, Florida, and Missouri. Evelyn truly loved all music and especially the Gaither Gospel Music and attended several concerts. In her life, she especially loved her time with her family near and far cherishing many memories.
Gary G. Simmerman
(1940-2020)
WATERLOO — Gary G. Simmerman, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Rogersville, Mo., son of Glenn and Susie (Siler) Simmerman. He married Marlene Neelans on April 14, 1964, in Vinton; she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2000.
Gary was a machinist at John Deere for many years until retirement.
Survived by: two sons, Ken (Kristi) Simmerman and Ronny Simmerman; a daughter, Tammy Gram; and a son-in-law, Kim Cordes, all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Amber (Andy) Brauner, Nicole Simmerman, Jessica Simmerman, Brad (Emily) Cordes, Dan Cordes, Eric McLaughlin, Nathan McLaughlin, and Bobbi Jo Gram; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; daughter, Pam Cordes; son, John Meyers; two sisters, Mary Uchtman and Virginia Williams; and a brother, Roy Simmerman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Gary was a member of the UAW No. 838. He enjoyed watching classic Westerns on TV, trips to the casino, and woodworking. He loved going on car rides.
Betty J. Scharnhorst
(1939-2020)
SUMNER — Betty J. Scharnhorst, 80, of Sumner, formerly of Tripoli, died Friday, Jan. 3, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in rural Charles City, daughter of Floyd and Hilda (Nuehring) Vanderhoef. She married Alvin Girkin, and the couple later divorced. On July 30, 1982, she married Lloyd Scharnhorst at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas.
She attended Cowell School. Betty worked as an insurance agent in Waterloo and later in Waverly with Grant Insurance.
She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas.
Survived by: her husband, Lloyd Scharnhorst of Sumner; four children, Rebecca (Jon) Sieve of Aurora, Colo., Rodney (Lynn Lemanski) Girkin of Madison, Wis., Laure (Mike) Meyer of Sumner and Kathy (Scott) Fish of Waverly; 10 grandchildren, Hannah (Joshua) Sanders of Mansfield, Texas, Olivia (boyfriend Adam Horst) Sieve of Aurora, Colo., Sarah (fiancée Scott Patterson) Girkin of Kalispell, Mont., and Daniel Girkin of Milwaukee, Wis., Kaleigh (Bill) Ganske of Santa Barbara, Calif., Alyssa Meyer of Hanoi, Vietnam, Lindsey Meyer of Iowa City, Brandon Meyer of Cedar Falls, Kelsey (Nick) Maynard of Mount Pleasant and Jaclyn Fish of Waverly; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Madelyn, Mary and Emma Sanders of Mansfield, Texas; a sister, Darlene Kuhlers of West Union; a sister-in-law, Lois Scharnhorst of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a son, Steve Girkin; her parents, Hilda Hodge and Floyd Vanderhoef; her stepfather, Willis Hodge; her father- and mother-in-law, Herbert and Ida Oberheu Scharnhorst; a nephew, Russ Piehl; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Burton and Lavonne Piehl, Leroy Scharnhorst, Duane Kuhlers, Robert Sekander and Bud Girkin, and an infant brother.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
She loved her family and gardening, especially flowers. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Linda Jo Christian
(1945-2020)
WAVERLY — Linda Jo Christian, 74, of Waverly, formerly of Fairbank, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines following a short illness.
She was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Waterloo, daughter of George and Marjorie (Kramer) Moulds. She married Donald Christian on April 30, 1965, and they later divorced.
She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1963. Linda had worked a few part-time jobs over the years but spent most of her life being a mother and grandmother. She retired from RGIS Inventory and had worked with Seaver Company stocking sunglasses in various stores around Iowa.
Survived by: a daughter, Stacia (Robert) Hagedorn of Waterloo; a son, Eric (Kimberly) Christian of Newton; her grandchildren, Amber and Jacob Axon, and Royce Christian; her stepgrandchild, Sydney Hagedorn; two brothers, Robert Moulds and Jack Moulds, both of Fairbank; and a sister, Janet (David) Knepper of Barry, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her parents, George and Marjorie.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home.
Memorial fund: has been established.
She loved working in the yard, flowers, travelling with her sister, sewing in her earlier years, but most of all, time with her family. Linda touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her.
Michael Sinclair
8-14-56 — 12-30-19
Mike Sinclair, 63, of Hudson (formerly of Waterloo), IA passed away on December 30, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 14, 1956, in Orange County, California to dad Jerry (Donna) Sinclair and mom Joan (Duane) Richardson.
Mike is survived by Mylora Sinclair; along with three children; Michelle (Eric) Zuck, Matt Sinclair, Mylinda (Clark) Blau; doting grandchildren; Mia, Ava, Zoa, Aria, Mattilynn, Nora and Dean, siblings; Daryl Richardson and Cherri Brown, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mom Joan (Duane) Richardson, brother Donny Sinclair, and sister Deedee Daubs.
Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone. He was fun, genuine, hard-working, touched many hearts, and made positive impacts that will be long-lasting throughout his friends and family. His charisma and smile will be deeply missed.
Please join us in the celebration of life on January 11, 2020, from 10 am-2 pm at Lofty’s – 3480 Lafayette Rd., Evansdale, IA. Mike’s final wishes were to spend eternity among the ocean, so his ashes will be spread at a later date.
Service Notice: Scott B. Thomas
CLEAR LAKE – Scott Brandon Thomas, 44, of Mason City, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Per his family’s wishes, his body was taken to the Iowa Donor Network prior to being cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, 641-357-2193.; ColonialChapels.com.
Margie J. Rickard
(1927-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Margie J. Rickard, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born April 9, 1927, in Hamilton County, daughter of Henry and Rickie (Hassebrock) Middents. She married Dale E. Rickard on Oct. 1, 1950, in Kamrar. He died Dec. 23, 2017.
She graduated from Kamrar High School and earned her two-year teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She was an early elementary teacher in Fort Dodge and Rolfe, then co-owned and operated Rickard Sporting Goods and the Cedar Falls Motel with her husband. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, where she was a member of Presbyterian Women’s Association, Peacemakers Quilting group, and various Circle groups.
Survived by: two sons, Kurt (Kathryn) and Clark (Twyla) Rickard, both of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Joan (Russ) Knock of Dike; four grandchildren, Seth and Jared Rickard, Kathryn and Ellary Knock; and a brother, Gerald (Carol) Middents of Texas.
Preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Sydney Hannah Knock; and a brother, Melvin Middents.
Services: Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Service Notice: Gerald “Gus” Frascht
CHARLES CITY -- Gerald “Gus” Frascht, of Charles City, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Ninth Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City; services 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, with a Scripture service at 6:45 p.m.; visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Online condolences left at www.hauserfh.com.
Richard Baugher
Richard E. Baugher, 86, of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, January 3, 2020.
Richard is survived by his wife Marjorie (Oesterle) Baugher, sons Randy (Denise) Baugher, Spruce Baugher, and Chaplain David (Joan) Baugher. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Unity Presbyterian Church (1140 Hammond Avenue) at 1:00 p.m. with a Visitation prior at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Waterloo Memorial Cemetery. Bruch Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI. A full obituary is available at www.bruchfuneralhome.net.
Martin ‘Marty' F. Stallman
(1932-2019)
WATERLOO —- Martin Frank Stallman Jr. 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village from complications of dementia.
He was born July 18, 1932, in Waterloo, son of Martha (Schwanke) and Martin Frank Stallman Sr.
He graduated from East High School in 1950 and went to work for WCF&N Railroad. In 1952 he began working for Rath Packing Co., before enlisting in the Army in 1953. He served with the Army Medical Services during the Korean War, stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, as a medic. Upon his return to Waterloo in 1955, he was again employed by Rath Packing Co. In 1962, he began a 22-year career with the Waterloo Police Department, while also working as a security officer at the Waterloo Airport. He retired in 1987.
He married Evalyn Anna Huck of rural La Porte City, on June 21, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church. She died Sept. 22, 1988.
Martin had been a member of American Lutheran Church in La Porte City, Waterloo Police Protective Association, Iowa State Police Assoc., Iowa Assoc. of Chief of Police & Officers. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, the Harley Owners Group (HOG), the American Motorcycle Association, the Forty and Eight Fraternal and Charitable Honor Society of American Veterans, the VFW, and the American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138 in Waterloo
Survivors: a sister-in-law, Wilma Stallman of Denver; a nephew, Jeff (Andrea) Stallman of Cedar Falls; a nephew-in-law, David Carlson of Waverly; great nieces, Tara (Brent) Young of Dallas, Wis., Kaitlyn (Anthony Heibult) Carlson of Ankeny, and Aubrey (Alex) Streicher of Des Moines; a great-nephew, Andrew (Andrea) Stallman of Cedar Falls; a great-great niece, Zanna Young; a great-great nephew, Stellan Young; and a companion, Elaine Bruns of Waterloo and children, Doug and Jenn (Brian Knox) Bruns.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Evalyn Huck; a sister, Marlys Jean Stallman; a brother, Marvin Stallman; and three nieces, Jacqueline and Susan Stallman and Cindy Carlson.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Locke Funeral Home with burial at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Cemetery (Jubilee Cemetery), La Porte City, with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 138, and VFW 1638. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friendship Village Auxiliary, Waterloo Police Foundation 1715 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA 50703, or the Forty and Eight.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
He was a supporter of Antique Acres in rural Cedar Falls.
Patricia B. Tarbox
(1925-2020)
EVANSDALE —- Patricia B. Tarbox, 94, of Evansdale, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born May 28, 1925, in Chicago, daughter of William and Amanda Hagedorn Carpenter. She was a graduate of Augusta High School in Wisconsin.
She married Vernon Harold Tarbox on March 30, 1946, in Fall Creek, Wis.; he died June 27, 2002.
Survivors: three daughters, Victoria Herrmann of Janesville, Geraldine (Stephen) Tullis of Waterloo, and Jacalyn (Roy) Cole of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a stepfather, Hallam Chase; her husband; a son in infancy; a brother, William Carpenter; and a son-in-law, William Herrmann.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements, (319) 232-2222.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Patricia enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family.
Lois J. Fleuette
(1937-2020)
WATERLOO — Lois Jean Fleuette, 82, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3, at Friendship Village.
She was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of William R. and Angeline Neuholt Brady. She married Ernest Roland Fleuette on May 30, 1961, in Chicago. He died May 18, 1982.
Lois received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alverno College, Milwaukee, Wis. She worked at Visiting Nurses Association as a public health nurse, achieving the position of director. She then worked for Cedar Valley Hospice for 20 years, retiring in 2012.
Survivors: four sons, Joe (Jennifer) of Orange, Calif., Marty (Laurie) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Andre (Laurie) of Mount Horeb, Wis., and Bill (Brooke) of Aledo, Ill.; and seven grandchildren, Tyler Fleuette, Matthew Fleuette, Alyse Fleuette, Jeremy (Rachel) deGuzman, Amelia deGuzman, Brady Fleuette and Brennan Fleuette.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter, Maria Therese Fleuette-deGuzman.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Eagle Center. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 5:30 p.m. time of sharing.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was known for her acerbic wit, kindness, and compassion. She had a lifetime commitment to service, was a champion of social justice who lived her beliefs. We will miss her.
Service Notice: Michelle K. Nachtman
WATERLOO --- Michelle Kathleen Nachtman, 49, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ryan. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call one hour before services at the church. Online condolences at www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Service Notice: Betty J. Scharnhorst
SUMNER --- Betty J. Scharnhorst, 80, of Sumner, formerly of Tripoli, died Friday, Jan. 3, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner. Funeral services will 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for an hour prior to services at the church; memorials to the family for a later designation. Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Lawrence Judisch
(1935-2020)
SUMNER — Lawrence Lowell Judisch, 84, of rural Sumner, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 1.
He was born Jan. 24, 1935, in Bremer County, son of Robert and Viola (Tietje) Judisch. On Feb. 12, 1956, he married Dorothy Jean Boevers at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
Lawrence attended St. John Parochial School-Buck Creek in Sumner. He was a longtime farmer and also a custom painter. He had been a member of his church council and Sunday School teacher.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Jody (Rick) Buhr and Timothy Judisch; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Darin) Steege and Darci (Matthew) Fuelling; his great-grandchildren, Karlee, Dawson, Brecken Fuelling and Jacob and Emma Steege; his siblings, Ruth Peters-Steinbronn, Miriam Westendorf-Walker, Shirley Lahmann-Shookman and David Judisch; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his sister, Dorothy Gloede-Niemeyer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek in rural Sumner, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 5, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Memorials: a fund has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Following retirement, Lawrence enjoyed the many winters he and Dorothy spent in Arizona. Mostly, he enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Christine ‘Chris' Panther
(1948-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Christine Ann “Chris” Panther, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Jan. 3, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born July 23, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of Jack and Evelyn Hemseth Winder. She married Robert “Bob” Panther March 9, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Chris graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1966 and was employed as a respiratory therapist at Allen Hospital prior to starting her family. She then was a homemaker, raised her family, and began working at Cedar Valley Veterinary Clinic in 1998.
Survivors: her husband; four daughters, Kim (Peter) Panther-Lyons of Albuquerque, N.M., Carrie (Brad) Sherwood of Dike, Erin Neuendorf of Denver, and Sarah (Ben Sink) Panther of Cedar Falls; her mother of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Ian and Owen, Madeline and Carter, Cale and Mira, and Keeley and Channing; and four brothers, John (Kathy) Winder of Janesville, Jim Winder of Cedar Falls, Bob Winder of Waterloo, and Tom (Audra) Winder of Mansfield, Wis.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the services at the church.
Memorials: to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Chris was involved with Conestoga Council of Girl Scouts as a troop leader and was a devoted advocate for animals.
Service Notice: Jeffrey Bahr
WASHBURN -- Jeffrey A. Bahr, 64, of Appleton, Wis., formerly of Washburn, died Tuesday, Dec. 17; services at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at O'Connell Funeral Home, Little Chute, Wis., (920) 788-6237; visitation from 10 a.m. until services at the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences at oconnellfh.com.
Frances C. Reints
(1925-2020)
PARKERSBURG —- Frances Cecile Reints, 94, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born April 16, 1925, in Primghar, daughter of Frank Henry and Vera Blanche (McCroskey) Saupe. At 3 weeks of age, Frances’s mother passed away and she was raised by her father and her grandmother. Frances graduated from Primghar High School. After graduation, she attended Iowa State Teacher’s College and received her teaching certificate. Frances later went back to the University of Northern Iowa and earned her master’s in education.
On Feb. 15, 1947, Frances married Vernon “Butch” Reints in the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived on their farm north of Parkersburg. Frances taught six years in Parkersburg, six years in Aplington and 29 years in Allison Bristow, retiring in 1994.
Frances was a member of First Congregational Church in Parkersburg, where served in the church women’s organizations, as an organist and helped with AWANA’s. Frances was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survivors: two sons, John (Janelle) Reints of DeKalb, Ill., and Tom (Gerri) Reints of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, John Wayne (McKenzie) Reints, Jennifer (Matt) Teusink, Jamie (fiancée, Eric Jennings) Reints and Mekayla Reints; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lennox, Emerson and Justin.
Preceded in death by: her husband on June 10, 1995; her parents; and two sisters, Walta Gill and Naomi Cleveringa.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at First Congregational with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
She enjoyed music, crocheting and rug making. Frances’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Edward ‘Ed' Held
Edward (Ed) Held died Thursday January 2, 2020 at Allen/UnityPoint Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Ed was born October 16, 1947 in Waterloo, the son of Eldon Held and Hazel Held. He married Joan Benson in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She preceded him in death. He married Linda Evans in Waterloo on March 27, 1999.
He graduated from West High School and retired from John Deere Tractor Works.
Survived by: his wife, Linda; daughter, Amanda; granddaughter, Isabella; sister, Barbara Cunningham; and niece, Lisa Burke.
Preceded in death by: his parents, first wife, Joan; and his brother-in-law, Larry Cunningham.
Services: 10:30 Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church with a lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Ansgar Lutheran Church or Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Service Notice: Suzanne Duggan
CEDAR FALLS -- Suzanne Renee Duggan, 56, of Cedar Falls, died at home of cancer on Thursday, Jan. 2; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Prairie Lakes Church, with burial at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 5, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, and one hour before service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Alice L. French
(1932-2019)
WATERLOO — Alice L. French, 87, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center, following a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Leonard and Iva Cosette (Law) Miller. She married Kenneth French on Sept. 9, 1950. Alice graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1950. She was a full-time homemaker and also worked for a short time at Gadke Cutlery in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
She was a longtime member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church (now Unity Presbyterian Church).
Survivors: her husband; three sons, Larry French, Matthew (Michele) French and Mark (Kimmy) French, all of Waterloo; two daughters, Sharan Kelley, of New Brockton, Ala., and Rachelle (David) Kirschman of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie (Chuck) Woodley of Dadeville, Ala., Jeremy Burton of Enterprise, Ala., Jennifer (Michael) Wohlgemuth of Omaha, Annie French of Des Moines, Katie (Jacob) Perez of Minneapolis, Jakob Kirschman of Denver, Iowa, Noah French of Waterloo, Tavi French of Fort Dodge and Isaac (Evelyn) French of Waterloo; six great-grandchildren, Alyvia Kirschman, Arabella Krause; Gavin, Haley, Kayla and Austin Wohlgemuth; two brothers, Leonard Miller of Grundy Center and Douglas Miller of Waterloo; a sister, Delores Leitner of Cheney, Wash.; and a sister-in-law, Genevieve Miller of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Raymond Miller; and three sisters, Margaret (and Eugene) Cross, Aleda (Freemont) Hart and Shirley Burbridge.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Unity Presbyterian Church, with fellowship after the service.
Memorials: to the church.
Service Notice: Betty J. Smith
LA PORTE CITY — Betty J. Smith, 94, of La Porte City Nursing and Rehab, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at MercyOne-Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 5, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. Memorials directed to Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene. Condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Albert J. Gonzales
(1955-2020)
WATERLOO —- Albert Joseph Gonzales, 64, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born July 14, 1955, in Mason City, son of Beatrice (Botello) Johnson.
Survivors: his mother; four sisters, Carol Gonzales, Susie (Bob) Schliemann, Diane Robinson and Monica Johnson, all of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Roger (Kim) Gonzales of Savana, Ill., and Scott Johnson of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews, including Matthew Gonzales and Bianca Gonzales.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: A graveside service will be noon Monday, Jan. 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harmony House in Waterloo at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial to the family.
Online condolences at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Albert is also survived by his Harmony House family consisting of all of the staff who cared for and loved Albert, as well as the other residents. Albert liked the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being outside
Service Notice: Philip J. Bailey
WATERLOO -- Philip J. Bailey, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at ManorCare Health Services. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 8, at Cedar Valley Church, Waterloo; memorials to the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements, www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Edward Osland
(1927-2020)
WATERLOO — Edward Osland, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at Lakeview Landing in Waterloo.
He was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Fillmore County, near LeRoy, Minn., the son of Lars C. and Petra A. (Larson) Osland. He married Ramona Raabe on May 5, 1951, in Spring Valley, Minn.
Edward graduated from Chester (Iowa) High School. He was a journeyman electrician with Iowa Public Service Co. for 36 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Cedar Valley Church and an active volunteer for the Hawkeye Area Agency on Aging and advocate for elder rights with the Iowa Legislature. He was a two-time recipient of the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Gregory E. (Joyce) Osland of Indianapolis; a daughter, Brenda L. (Gary) Potratz of Lincoln, Neb.; six grandchildren, Katharine, Elizabeth, Dianne Osland; Aaron, Adam and Andrew (Stephanie) Potratz; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Osland of LeRoy, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Orvin, Lins and Harold Osland; and three sisters, Anna Osland, Anna Fairchild and Ione Lightly.
Family-directed memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Cedar Valley Church, Waterloo, with a luncheon to follow the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Bethlehem Cemetery, rural Fillmore County, Minn.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo 50702.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Edward was regarded by others as a kind and gentle man. He liked woodworking and he and Ramona enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with their family.
Geraldine Wagner
(1933-2020)
WATERLOO — Geraldine Alice Wagner, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Northcrest Specialty Care.
She was born Sept. 20, 1933, in the family home in Waterloo to Lloyd and Helen (Anderson) Young. She married George Wagner on Dec. 26, 1973, in Waterloo.
Geraldine worked at John Deere for 29 years as a production scheduler and flash coordinator.
Survived by: her husband; sons, Roger (Teryl) Pilcher of Augusta, Ga., Ted (Kim) Pilcher and Rod (Dawn) Pilcher, both of Waterloo, and Jerald Pilcher of New Brighton, Minn.; a daughter, Melinda (Nick) Thomas of Elk Run Heights; a brother, Lloyd “Sam” (Diane) Young of Las Cruces, N.M.; grandchildren, Tim, Megan, Cole, Jill, Clay, Bryce, Ryan, Cassandra, Kalen and Rick; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and sisters, Betty Vaughan, Beverly Jensen and Shirley Borcherding.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, and also at the church for an hour before services Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonservice.com.
Geraldine was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and enjoyed bowling and camping. She was active at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo, including service as the music coordinator and bookkeeper.
Service Notice: Dolores R. (Dody) Johnson
CEDAR FALLS -- Dolores R. (Dody) Johnson, 93, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Omaha, Neb.; Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, Omaha. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Danish American Archive and Library, Blair, Neb.; memorials in lieu of flowers are requested to the Danish American Archive, 1738 Washington St., Blair, NE 68008, or Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD, 21297-1061.
Craig A. Hoppe
(1953-2020)
GILBERTVILLE —- Craig Allen Hoppe, 66, of Gilbertville, died Friday, Jan. 3, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics from complications of liver disease.
He was born Dec. 15, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Dick and Helen (Jensen) Hoppe. He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1972. Craig worked as a plant manager for the Cedar Valley Corp. for more than 30 years until his retirement. On June 3, 1995, he married Debra Glenny.
He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Isaac Walton League.
Survivors: his wife; his father of Waterloo; two daughters, Amber (Jamie) Vick of Maynard and Michelle Kesterson of Waterloo; two sons, Jesse (Abbie) Hoppe of Dysart and Kyle (Paige Bisbee) Hoppe of Washburn; seven grandchildren, Bradley, Jacob, Dalton, Carlie, Isabella, Erica, and Alysara; a sister, Karen (Craig) Allen of Sandwich, Ill.; and two brothers, Chris (Arlene) Hoppe of Story City and Kent (Julie) Hoppe of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: his mother; his maternal grandparents, Vivian and John Jensen; and his paternal grandparents, Otto and Evelyn Hoppe.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
He enjoyed fishing, grilling, camping, playing pool, playing pepper, telling jokes, and spending time with his family.
Marjorie C. Diehl
(1936-2019)
WATERLOO —- Marjorie Christina (Klein) Diehl, 83, of Waterloo, died Dec. 29 in Kansas City, Mo.
She was born Nov. 13, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Bernard and Ruth Klein.
Marge worked 36 years for Puritan Bennett Corp. in accounts receivable as a supervisor. After retirement, she worked as a volunteer for St. Louis Catholic Church doing office work for the parish.
Survivors: many nieces and nephews; and many great- and great-great nieces and nephews. Later in life, her nephew Joseph Pratt of Olathe, Kan., served as her primary caregiver.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Willis Klein; and a sister, Roberta Pratt.
Graveside services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. An earlier service was held in Kansas City.
Memorials: to the family.
Gary Schnurstein
(1946-2020)
FREDERIKA — Gary Schnurstein, 73, of rural Frederika, died Friday, Jan. 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born July 9, 1946, in Waverly, son of Mabel Florence (Goranson) and Ruben Schnurstein. He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1964. He then started working at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring after 30 years of service. On July 20, 2002, Gary married Renee Nordman at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel.
He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel where he served on the church council, the UAW Local 838, and ABATE of Iowa District 14.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Troy (Emily) Schnurstein of Janesville; two daughters, Angie (Mike Bridges) Pint of Berlin, Wis., and Monica Schnurstein of Waverly; six grandchildren, Shelby, Samuel, Shawn, Taylor, Tanner and Kelsey; a sister, Joyce Lahman of Guttenbe rg; a sister-in-Law, Connie Nordman; and three nieces, Christa, Tiffany and Alesha.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother-in-law, Neil Nordman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Renee for donation to the COPD Foundation.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
He was a talented mechanic and enjoyed rebuilding his Oliver tractor and ‘46 Knucklehead. Gary collected Harley-Davison memorabilia and enjoyed riding his motorcycles, especially with Renee. Family was the most important to Gary. He was a very dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His family meant everything to him!
James R. “Jim” Day
(1966-2020)
WATERLOO — James R. “Jim” Day, 53, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 1.
He was born Aug. 13, 1966, in Waterloo, son of William and Shirley Ferch Day.
Jim was self-employed in the paint and body work industry.
Survived by: his parents of Waterloo; a daughter, Noelle of Des Moines; two sisters, Becky (Mike) Kruse of Dunkerton and Tracy Day of Short Creek, Ky.; maternal grandmother, Beldyne Ferch; two grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: paternal grandfather, James Day; paternal grandmother, Darlene Murphy; and maternal grandfather, Richard Ferch
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and for one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Lyle Richard Refshauge
(1926-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Lyle Richard Refshauge, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Western Home Communities-Stanard Family Assisted Living.
He was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Cedar Falls, son of Christian Otto and Kate (Eldridge) Refshauge. He married Darlene D. Diestler on Feb. 23, 1947, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. She died Nov. 1, 2014.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was employed at the Behrens Buick garage in Cedar Falls, becoming parts manager in 1948. He then moved to Cedar Rapids where he was parts manager for the Allen Imports garage for 11 years, then the Strait Imported Parts store. He then became the auto parts management instructor at Hawkeye Institute of Technology in Waterloo, retiring in August 1988. In retirement, he worked part-time at Dike Hardware store until it closed.
Survived by: five children, Tom (Joyce) Refshauge of Rogers, Ark., Janet (Joe) Miltenberger of Astoria, Ore., Linda Cates of Iowa, Amy Refshauge of Springdale, Ark., and Ted Refshauge of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Abigail (Philip) Clemons, Hannah (Justin) Smith, and Rebekah Penning; and four great-grandchildren, Isabel, Maxwell and River Clemons, and Lincoln Smith.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Alice Vitacco and Agnes Sayles.
Memorial services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Dike United Methodist Church, with inurnment in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: to children’s programming at the church, Western Home Foundation-Staff Scholarship, or the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Georgiana (Georgia) Lea Smith
1944-2019)
NEW HARTFORD — Georgiana (Georgia) Lea Smith, 75, of New Hartford, died at home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, after a battle with dementia.
She was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Marshalltown, daughter of Edward F. Lyons and Georgiana (Amidon) Lyons. She married Robert (Bob) Smith on Feb. 8, 1964. Georgia graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1962. She attended Pitze’s School of Beauty before working at John’s House of Beauty. She later became a stay-at-home mom. She held other jobs including Hancock Fabric, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Baskin-Robbins, Pretzel Maker, and babysitting grandchildren.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Jeff Smith of New Hartford, Todd Smith (Linda) of Rochester, Minn., and Angie Sorrell (Gene) of Dyersville; five grandchildren, Sonya Weber (Colton), Justin Sorrell, Alex Smith, Haleigh Sorrell and Eric Smith; a great-grandchild, Sawyer Weber, and another great-grandchild due in May 2020; her siblings, Mary Balanda of Winter Springs, Fla., Beth Lyons (John) of Woodbury, Conn., Terry Lyons-Brix of Ankeny, Peg Lyons of Prairie Village, Kan., and Larry Lyons of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family or UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
She was well known for her cake decorating skills. Friends and family always loved Georgia’s delicious cakes for every occasion. Georgia was a very talented seamstress, and she enjoyed sewing for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with Bob.
Mary Ellen Muldoon
(1943-2020)
WATERLOO — Mary Ellen Muldoon, 76 of Fairbank, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born March 22, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of George and Essie Nelson Addison. She married Patrick Muldoon on Jan. 14, 1967, in Cedar Falls.
Mary Ellen graduated from Dinsdale High School in 1961 where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She attended Gates Business College and worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for her husband’s business, retiring in 2017 due to her health.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Kelly (John) Armon of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Patrick Jr. (Jen) of Chandler, Ariz., and Corey (Christine) of West Branch; a stepson, Shawn of Coralville; four grandchildren, Riley, Kelsey, Aidan and Chloe; and two sisters, Betty Jean Klotz of Higby Mo., and Viola Johnson of Alpharetta, Ga.
Preceded in death by: twin brothers, Tom and Rich, and brother George Addison Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Johnson and Lowell Klotz.
Private family services: will be at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Mary enjoyed fishing with her husband, spending weekends at their summer home in Prairie du Chien and get-togethers with their children and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her family, including her two dogs Max and Lucy.
Joyce Eileen Huse
(1952-2020)
EVANSDALE — Joyce Eileen Huse, 67, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Eldon and Grace Hillman Abben. She married William “Bill” Huse on Nov. 27, 1970; he died Feb. 21, 2015.
Joyce was a 1971 graduate of Waterloo East High School.
Survived by: her parents, of Evansdale; a daughter, Emily (Bradley) Smith of Elk Horn; a son, Justin (Nicole) Huse of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Grace (Matthew) Thomsen of Cumberland, Tyler (Sara) Huse of Waterloo, Carson Smith of Elk Horn and Josie Huse of Evansdale; four great-grandchildren, Lucian and Rosaline Thomsen and Liam and Finnlee Huse; two sisters, Judy (Bill) Meinecke of Fairbank and Janet Abben of Evansdale; and a brother, James “Jim” (Connie) Abben of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a great-grandson, Levi Huse.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jane Baker Dieckmann
(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Betty Jane Baker Dieckmann, 93, of Macon, N.C., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 30, at The Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Goldsboro, N.C., following a brief illness.
She was born March 28, 1926, in Waterloo to the late Lee F. Baker and Dora Mabel Wilharm Baker. She married Merwin Richard Dieckmann on Sept. 9, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Betty attended West Waterloo High School and graduated in 1944. She worked at Jens Olesen Construction for 11 years as a bookkeeper. She was most recently a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Throughout her life she served as vacation Bible school teacher, Sunday school teacher, ‘Bethel Series’ teacher and sang in the choir.
Survived by: her husband of 69 years; a son, Mark of Warner Robins, Ga.; three daughters, Ann Forman of Prospect Heights, Ill., Jane (Johnny) Hanrahan of Kinston, N.C., and, Nancy Ramsey of Greenback, Tenn.; her brother, Richard (Jan) Baker of North Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Morgan Lee Lovejoy and Joshua Alan Ramsey of Greenback, Suzanne Jane Lee Forman of Prospect Heights; three great-grandchildren; her in-laws, Beverly (Truman) Kaiser, Janet Nieman and Mary Ann (Jerry) Obenour; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Robert Lee Baker; a sister, Patty Jean Schwestka; and her son David Lee Dieckmann.
Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be for an hour prior to the service. Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, N.C., is assisting.
Memorials: may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 114 Poplar Mount Road, Norlina, N.C. 27563, or a charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Her love of cooking produced two cookbooks, and she enjoyed sharing those goodies with family and friends. She delivered Meals on Wheels and drove friends to appointments. Always our cheerleader, her greatest pride and joy was her family, and she never tired of bragging about her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren.