CEDAR FALLS -- Holiday window display winners have been named for downtown Cedar Falls businesses.
On Tuesday, a panel of judges reviewed each of the window displays as part of the Window Wonderland contest. Winners were announced during the Holiday Hoopla Kickoff on Nov. 23:
Most Original: Vintage Iron Co.; runner-up is Spotlight Style Boutique & Salon
Best Use of Theme: Caboose Stop
Most Nostalgic: L & N Transportation; runner-up is St. Vincent DePaul
Best Use of Product: An Elegant Affair; runner-up is LR Jewelers
Glass Only: The Horny Toad; runnerup is Farmers State Bank
Residents can continue to view the winning entries and cast a vote for a favorite window for the “People’s Choice Award.” The winner will be announced the week of Dec. 12. Voting ballots are available at participating merchants. Completed ballots can be dropped into Santa’s mailbox near his workshop at the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
