Caboose Stop

Caboose Stop in downtown Cedar Falls was one of the winners in the downtown window display contest.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Holiday window display winners have been named for downtown Cedar Falls businesses.

On Tuesday, a panel of judges reviewed each of the window displays as part of the Window Wonderland contest. Winners were announced during the Holiday Hoopla Kickoff on Nov. 23:

Most Original: Vintage Iron Co.; runner-up is Spotlight Style Boutique & Salon

Best Use of Theme: Caboose Stop

Most Nostalgic: L & N Transportation; runner-up is St. Vincent DePaul

Best Use of Product: An Elegant Affair; runner-up is LR Jewelers

Glass Only: The Horny Toad; runnerup is Farmers State Bank

Residents can continue to view the winning entries and cast a vote for a favorite window for the “People’s Choice Award.” The winner will be announced the week of Dec. 12. Voting ballots are available at participating merchants. Completed ballots can be dropped into Santa’s mailbox near his workshop at the corner of Fourth and Main streets.

