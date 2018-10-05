HUDSON -- Hansen’s Dairy is sharing its bounty of local food with the third annual "Down on the Farm" breakfast.
The event will be Oct. 20 at the Hansen's Tour Center, 8461 Lincoln Road.
To accommodate more visitors, there will be two serving times: 8-9:30 a.m. and 10-11:30 a.m.
Attendees must purchase tickets before the event at Hansen’s Dairy stores in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson. Tickets will not be sold at the breakfast. Adults are $12; children ages 6-12 are $6; and children 5 and younger are free.
Only 400 tickets will be sold. Attendees should plan to arrive during their scheduled serving time, then take the trolley to the farm after the meal for more activities and to see the cows, kangaroos and goats. No matter the serving time slot, attendees may stay as long as they like until the event ends at 12:30 p.m.
The all-Iowa menu includes all-you-can-eat homemade pancakes with syrup from Great River Maple in Garnavillo; ham from Webster City Custom Meats; sliced apples from Beck’s Orchard in Buckingham; yogurt parfaits from Country View Dairy in Hawkeye and O’Brien’s Own Granola in Center Point; coffee from Sidecar Coffee Roasters in Waterloo; apple cider from Wilson’s Orchard in Iowa City; and Hansen’s milk, cream and butter.
For more information, call 988-9834.
