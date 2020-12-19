Doughy Joey's to reopen in familiar location in downtown Waterloo

There is multilevel seating and a party room, as well. He expects some previous employees from the Cedar Falls location will return to the fold, and new employees will be hired.

Howe managed the Cedar Falls Doughy Joey's for owner/founder Chuck Landau. He previously managed Landau’s Waterloo Brown Bottle restaurant for six years.

Landau made Howe an offer after the Cedar Falls real estate deal was completed in July 2020. “My wife and I wanted to downsize. We have too much going on. I offered my manager Andrew, who had been with me for 12 years, a licensing agreement. He’s capable. It’s not a franchise; it’s a license to operate the business. It’s fully his restaurant, and I have nothing to do with it,” Landau explained.

Opening an eatery during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging, Howe said, and it has taken thought and planning. “It’s been a long process and things have been pushed back. It's been hard to find contractors because they're so busy. But it’s been for the best to avoid the worst of the shut-downs.”

Doughy Joey’s name recognition will help drive traffic to the restaurant, but Howe predicts more carry-out business in the beginning. He wants to make sure the restaurant opens safely for patrons and staff.

“There have been a lot of obstacles. It will be a challenge we’ll have to work through with COVID. Everything is pointed in the right direction, if we can get by for the first few months and with the vaccine, maybe we’ll slowly get back to normal.”

