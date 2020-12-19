Doughy Joey's to reopen in familiar location in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO -- You can never go home again, or so the saying goes.
Apparently no one told Doughy Joey’s co-owners Andrew Howe and Alison Blake.
The popular Peetza Joynt will reopen in a familiar location at 300 W. Fourth St., in downtown Waterloo, sometime in early 2021. The location is Doughy Joey’s former home.
“It’s definitely exciting to be in downtown again, and the response we’re getting from people has been great. We’re excited to see all those familiar faces. There’s a lot of work going on in downtown Waterloo with a lot of buildings being renovated and things happening. It’s a good time for us to jump in,” Howe said.
Doughy Joey’s Cedar Falls location at 126 Brandilynn Blvd., closed about six months ago after a decade. The building has been torn down to make way for a new Dupaco Community Credit Union branch. The downtown Waterloo restaurant closed in 2014 after 13 years on Fourth Street, and the building has been vacant.
“Everything needs to be repainted, floors redone, and we’ll be bringing in new booths and tables. We had a lot of equipment from the Cedar Falls location that has been in storage, waiting for the moment when we reopened,” Howe explained.
The menu won’t change, and the existing kitchen is being expanded to fit a grill and fryer. “We didn’t want to chop the menu in half and not have grilled and fried food, so by extending the kitchen we can offer the full menu. That’s the right fit for us.”
There is multilevel seating and a party room, as well. He expects some previous employees from the Cedar Falls location will return to the fold, and new employees will be hired.
Howe managed the Cedar Falls Doughy Joey's for owner/founder Chuck Landau. He previously managed Landau’s Waterloo Brown Bottle restaurant for six years.
Landau made Howe an offer after the Cedar Falls real estate deal was completed in July 2020. “My wife and I wanted to downsize. We have too much going on. I offered my manager Andrew, who had been with me for 12 years, a licensing agreement. He’s capable. It’s not a franchise; it’s a license to operate the business. It’s fully his restaurant, and I have nothing to do with it,” Landau explained.
Opening an eatery during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging, Howe said, and it has taken thought and planning. “It’s been a long process and things have been pushed back. It's been hard to find contractors because they're so busy. But it’s been for the best to avoid the worst of the shut-downs.”
Doughy Joey’s name recognition will help drive traffic to the restaurant, but Howe predicts more carry-out business in the beginning. He wants to make sure the restaurant opens safely for patrons and staff.
“There have been a lot of obstacles. It will be a challenge we’ll have to work through with COVID. Everything is pointed in the right direction, if we can get by for the first few months and with the vaccine, maybe we’ll slowly get back to normal.”
