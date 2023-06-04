WATERLOO — Donna Nelson’s relentless drive helped to preserve historic downtown structures, the Black’s Building and the old YMCA among them.

Those buildings and the businesses that inhabit them secured her legacy.

Family members and associates are remembering Nelson, who died Tuesday at age 89. They say she inherited that drive from her father, Irv Warren, who founded the trucking company Warren Transport.

Nelson decided to make her own name with Vern Nelson, her husband of 70 years, founding Nelson Properties and Nelson Insurance in 1953.

“She was just like a force that you wanted to follow, and her father was the same way,” said her daughter, Lisa Nelson Mitrovich. “And they just really had a vision of things for the future that other people, for whatever reason, can’t see. She could open your eyes to possibilities, and it was really beautiful.”

Their mission became protecting the history and viability of downtown Waterloo. According to Mitrovich and grandson Vern Nelson III, it was a visit from Lloyd’s of London Insurance that got her going, when a representative told her Waterloo was dying.

The closing and demolition of the Paramount Theater in 1972, a building famed for its beauty, was a factor, too.

“She tried so hard to save that, and it did not happen,” Mitrovich said. “But that was her first (time) trying to do this, to save Waterloo.”

Mitrovich said the efforts to save the historic theater were a family affair, and it was their first and hardest lesson about preserving their city’s history.

“We used to roam the neighborhoods with petition pads to get people to sign a petition to save the Paramount building, and it was the saddest day when they tore that down,” Mitrovich said. “I mean, we were young kids … and all our friends were involved, too, and everybody was crying about this.”

Nelson was determined not to let that happen again, and over the course of nearly 50 years, the Nelsons became heavily involved in redevelopment and renovation. As businesses started flocking to the Crossroads Center on the west side of town, Nelson was fighting to keep them downtown.

In the late 1990s, other developers stepped up, but it was the Nelsons who got the ball the rolling.

“I think she inspired some of these other groups. … I believe that she was a catalyst for these developments that are happening down there,” said Vern Nelson III.

Perhaps their most notable work was the procurement and revival of the Black’s Building, where Nelson once worked as a waitress in the tea room on the eighth floor.

One of her tenants in the Black’s Building was David Nagle, a former Democratic congressman, who saw firsthand the work she put into preserving the city.

“I’ve been in Donna’s office, and there could not have been in the last 50 years a bigger supporter of Waterloo than Donna Nelson,” Nagle said. “And it didn’t matter if the cause in the community was for the richest or the poorest – if she believed in it, she supported it.”

Mitrovich said the Nelsons’ drive came from a love for the city, wanting to ensure it could be enjoyed by future generations.

“She didn’t want that for Waterloo, where they just tear everything down and put up industrial parks or strip malls ... she wanted it to stay beautiful like it was and appreciate the past,” Mitrovich said. “In Europe, they would never tear down a beautiful building — that’s what we do here.”

“She marched to her own drum in life, which was to have a big heart, and she never beat that drum loudly or to call attention to herself.”

Nelson’s funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Waterloo with burial at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Locke Tower Park.

