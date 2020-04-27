Donna Harvey to retire this year from Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging

WATERLOO – Donna Harvey wasn’t sure she would ever be ready to quit working. As executive director of the Northeast Area Agency on Aging, she knew if she did retire, “I wanted to leave making sure I left doing a great job, and that I had the passion I needed to move forward. I wanted the next person to be able to take over the job and grow the agency to a new level.”
That time has come.
Harvey will retire Dec. 31 after a nearly 40-year career devoted to supporting the efforts of older Iowans and persons with disabilities to remain independent. NEI3A’s Board of Directors will conduct a search for Harvey’s replacement.
“Having gone through some major funding challenges over the years, the biggest transition we have right now is continuing to stay focused on seniors across all 18 counties during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harvey said.
NEI3A is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa and strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers and their communities by providing information, services and support to enable aging at home.
Presently NEI3A’s meal sites are closed, but the agency continues to seek volunteers to continue the home-delivered Meals on Wheels. Individuals on the program customarily receive a hot daily meal, but during the coronavirus statewide closures, the delivery includes two meals to provide good nutrition for seniors.
Harvey moved to Waterloo in February 1983 and served as assistant director over two adult care centers for Adult Care Inc., now Northstar.
Later she became director of the Regional Transit Commission, with a particular focus on providing transportation to people with disabilities or older individuals.
Her next move brought her to the executive director’s post at Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging.
“When I first came on board, we did a lot of congregate meals with bingo, card playing, dances and ceramics. Now people in their 70s want to do fitness classes, education courses, travel and are much more mobile than sedentary,” she said.
“Still, how do we still embrace what our older long-term clients want and open up support for people like me who are still active and fit them into the organization? I think NEI3A needs someone new and energetic to tackle those new opportunities.”
In 2011, Harvey became director of the Iowa Department on Aging as an appointee of Gov. Terry Branstad.
“Legislation was passed to reduce the number of agencies in Iowa, and that’s what I focused on for the first three years. In 2014, we did the full transition from 13 to six triple A’s. Being state director, I had to tell my peers ‘we’re reducing you,’ but because I had been one of them, my position was very critical in working collaboratively with the agencies and helping them struggle with the challenges. I know federal legislation, too, so it was very strategic process to make sure everyone would be served,” Harvey explained.
In 2016, she returned to Waterloo as CEO of the NIE3A. “When I left, we served 10 counties.
Now we serve 18 counties. Logistically we serve both urban and rural areas.
It was long process melding together, but I feel that we’ve settled into a concise, stable organization. I think a lot of the principles we established through that process are getting us through this pandemic.”
Harvey said her decision has filled her with mixed emotions. Her husband, Jon, retired a year ago after turning 65.
Now at the 65-year-old mark herself, she decided to retire and devote some time to working in her flower beds, traveling south with Jon in their motor home and spending time together, as well as visiting with family, including three grandchildren.
She will miss working with “a great staff, volunteers and partners – that is the difficult part. NEI3A is an awesome organization. I’m going to refocus and get used to not being connected 24/7 to email and the cell phone talking about NEI3A.”
Harvey plans to say “No” to requests to be a consultant or serve on boards. “I’m going to take a break.
Then I will carefully and strategically decide where I’m going to put my energy. I want to wait and see what that might look like.”
The search committee plans to have a new CEO in place before Harvey retires.
“Our board of directors is committed to continuing the excellent, high standard of leadership Donna Harvey has provided to NEI3A and our community and state,” said Jean Maddux, board president.
“Throughout her 40 years serving older individuals, Donna has been a mentor to many and a strong influence on providing services to help keep individuals independent as they age. The board would like to thank Donna for all she has done in the aging network.”
