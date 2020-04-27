Donna Harvey to retire this year from Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging

Harvey moved to Waterloo in February 1983 and served as assistant director over two adult care centers for Adult Care Inc., now Northstar.

Later she became director of the Regional Transit Commission, with a particular focus on providing transportation to people with disabilities or older individuals.

Her next move brought her to the executive director’s post at Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging.

“When I first came on board, we did a lot of congregate meals with bingo, card playing, dances and ceramics. Now people in their 70s want to do fitness classes, education courses, travel and are much more mobile than sedentary,” she said.

“Still, how do we still embrace what our older long-term clients want and open up support for people like me who are still active and fit them into the organization? I think NEI3A needs someone new and energetic to tackle those new opportunities.”

In 2011, Harvey became director of the Iowa Department on Aging as an appointee of Gov. Terry Branstad.