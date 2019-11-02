WATERLOO – Koats 4 Kids is depending on the help of our generous community to help provide a “gift of warmth” to our local low-income kids again this year. This is the eighth year kids in Black Hawk County will receive a new coat, hats, gloves, scarves, boots and snow pants to keep them warm during our coldest months. Your generosity will have a huge impact on the lives of our kids in need.
School staff appreciates the warm clothing their students receive that helps to keep them warm while waiting for their school bus, walking to school and playing outside at recess.
Jeni Berry, Counselor, Cedar Heights Elementary School shared, “The coats are very much appreciated. Every year we have more and more families that are struggling financially. It is so sad to think that they cannot provide proper winter gear for their child without giving up some other essential that the money would go towards. The kids LOVE the coats and love being able to play outside with their peers during recess. Our school has sleds and for some of the kids this is their first and only opportunity to go sledding. However, they would not be able to without the help from Koats 4 Kids. They would not have the appropriate gear to be warm and dry. The kids always say thank you and their face's light up when I pass out the items. They are so glad to have them, for some you can see the relief on their faces as if they understand that things are tight at home and they were not going to get winter gear this year. I thank Koats 4 Kids and can tell you it makes a difference for our students. It is so important that they get fresh air and a chance to play outside every day. It is good for their brain, their bodies and their social skills to be able to play outside.”
Brooke Holahan, Family Support Worker at Poyner Elementary School, commented “As I escorted one of our little one's back to her classroom she rubbed her cheek along the collar and said, "It’s so soft, I LOVE it!" She proceeded to skip the rest of the way down the hall. Every child that left with a new coat held their head high and sported a huge smile. Having new winter gear means a lot to children whose families may not be able to afford much. Many of our students are walkers and having warm clothes for their walk to school also improves our attendance. Thank you again for this amazing program it was truly a blessing to be a witness.” It is important for our community to hear firsthand just how much their donation is appreciated by everyone that is touched by it.
You can be a part of our project by making a donation to Koats 4 Kids and helping us meet our goal of serving 1,000 kids this year. Donations can be made online: www.WlooCommunityFoundation.org or mailed to: Waterloo Community Foundation, Koats 4 Kids Project, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704. This is how your support will help our local kids:
- $25 Buys a new warm coat, hat, gloves and scarf
- $45 All the above plus a pair of boots to keep their feet warm and dry.
- $65 Plus snow pants so the kids can play in the snow at recess.
We will need volunteers to help with the distribution of coats. We promise you it will be one of your most cherished volunteer opportunities. Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces while they are picking out their gear is very heartwarming for the volunteers.
If you would like to volunteer or need additional information, please contact Julie Ehlers at (319) 240-2254 or juliea58@mchsi.com. More information can also be found at www.Facebook.com/koats4kidswaterloo where you can see for yourself just how grateful our kids are to receive their new winter apparel.
