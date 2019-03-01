WATERLOO -- Donations for Lowell Elementary School students and staff are no longer needed, said Waterloo Schools district spokesperson Tara Thomas.
The district sought donations of classroom supplies after a roof at the school collapsed under heavy snow, forcing students and staff to relocate for the remainder of the school year.
"We cannot thank you enough for all of the donations of everything from school supplies and classroom snacks to money and volunteer hours to support the students, staff and families at Lowell Elementary as they transitioned to their new building. At this time, we no longer need donations due to the community's overwhelming generosity," she said.
