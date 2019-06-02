IOWA CITY — There are more than 100,000 individuals in the United States currently awaiting a kidney transplant.
“We know many of those people are going to wait for five, six, seven, eight years for a kidney,” said Dr. David Axelrod, director of kidney, pancreas and living donor transplants and professor of surgery at University of Iowa Hospitals.
“Living donation is the best option for people with kidney failure. It can happen as soon as a donor comes forward. We also know that living donor kidneys last longer ... 15 to 20 years or even longer. Living donation is a real hero’s kind of activity in my book.”
The majority of those living donors want to provide a kidney for a specific person, although there are some who simply want to help somebody in need. One of the programs the U of I transplant team is deeply involved with is the National Kidney Registry.
“Maybe a brother or sister or friend wants to give a kidney, but the blood types don’t line up,” Axelrod explained. “What the NKR does is if your kidney donor doesn’t work for me and mine doesn’t work for you, we can swap. We can send a kidney to Chicago and Chicago can send one to Boston and Boston can send one to California and California can send one back to us. Now the gift of one kidney has made possible four different transplants.”
Becoming a donor has never been easier. The U of Iowa Hospitals website (www.uihc.org/health-topics/information-kidney-donors) has a form where interested donors can provide background information about themselves and the transplant team will take it from there.
There’s no expense for the donor, the actual surgery is laparoscopic, which means it’s minimally invasive with small incisions. Recovery time is short — donors are typically released in one or two days and can resume most normal activities within two to four weeks.
“They can expect essentially a normal lifespan,” said Axelrod. “People do wonder what would happen if they would somehow lose their remaining kidney. They go to the very top of the waiting list. The good thing is that it’s such a safe procedure and we do it so often it’s not difficult to make that promise because very few people have to take us up on it.”
Living donation isn’t the only option.
“That’s a big ask,” noted Axelrod. “One of the things everybody can do is make it known that you want to be a donor if something happens and you pass away. Each person who passes away and is a donor can save up to eight lives.
“Even with good, healthy people, unfortunately once in awhile something bad happens to them. The death of a young person is a tragedy no matter how you cut it, but some families do say they find some solace in the fact that this can be a lasting thing their loved one has done.”
