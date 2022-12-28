Donald Promnitz's five most memorable news stories from 2022

Joining The Courier as hybrid news and sports reporter, I took on a balancing act, but it’s led to some rewarding moments in just one year. Alongside the thrill of some great athletic accomplishments, I met some truly amazing people off the field and around town.
These were the news stories that stuck with me. Whether they were fun or reflective, festive or sobering, they were my top story picks for 2022.
Honor Flight brings respect, reflection to Cedar Valley veteransThe Honor Flight is one of the most labor-intensive events you could ever think to cover. You start at around 5 a.m., fly to and from Arlintgon, lug about 20 pounds of equipment and type up your story before deadline on a cramped tour bus driving around Washington, D.C. With all of that being said, would I ever do it again? Absolutely.
Taking part in the Honor Flight entails speaking with some of America’s finest. These men and women sacrificed so much for our nation, but outside of World War II, they often weren’t given the heroes’ welcome they deserved. The Honor Flight rectifies that past mistake and it was a privilege to be part of covering it, to see our veterans tour the capitol of the country they helped to defend and receive their long-overdue gratitude. Seeing them greeted upon their return to the airport was also an honor.
Nationally known toy expert caught collecting bug in Iowa
Some stories are touching and inspiring, or hard-hitting and poignant. This story was none of those things – it was just fun.
Joel Magee, “America’s Toy Scout” had a job that could only be described as “whimsy personified” and I truly enjoyed conversing with and interviewing him. Looking at what Waterloo and Cedar Falls residents brought to the table for review, I was impressed by some the collectibles, which ranged from Star Wars figures and old comics to a baseball signed by Hank Aaron. It was like cracking open a time capsule and it was one of the highlights of the year.
Diana Flett delivered papers, smiles for 31 years
Whatever you do in life, do it with passion. For Diana Flett, that meant delivering The Courier in a small stretch of rural Cedar Falls. Interviewing her for this feature, I got a glimpse into a woman whose dedication wasn’t lost on her friends and neighbors, or on distribution. She and her bike and wagon were a fixture of her neighborhood for over 30 years.
This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022
Flett’s story had so much charm, I couldn’t resist including it. She’s a reminder of why I do my job and to always take pride in it. It was an honor to know she was delivering my words and it was a pleasure to tell her story.
Ukrainian immigrant finds support, community in troubling times
The war was in the forefront of international conversation in 2022, but for Ellada Thrall, a Ukrainian immigrant living in Iowa, it took a personal toll. Thrall had been living in Waterloo for less than a year when the war broke out and was half a world away from her family. When her father was killed in combat, she was unable to attend his funeral.
However, life has to go on and Thrall found the ability to do so with support from her community and purpose in her work with the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education. I took a lot of pride in doing this one.
As owners plan Hickory House rebuild, community remembers longtime institution
The Hickory House fire saw the loss of a Waterloo institution. The restaurant was in the Chilcote family for 70 years, celebrating its anniversary just a week before the fire. As they look to rebuild, the owners said they don’t want bigger and better – they just want it the way it was.
After interviewing my sources and dining there myself, I can see why. It’s a homey, warm kind of place where family is at the heart of the business, not only in ownership, but focus. Waterloo lost something special when it burned down and I hope the community can get it back sooner rather than later.
Contact Courier staff writer Donald A. Promnitz at donald.promnitz@wcfcourier.com.