CEDAR FALLS – Don McLeese, a University of Iowa journalism and mass communication professor, will make an appearance Thursday at the Hearst Center for the Arts to read from his recent memoir.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and comes as part of the Final Thursday Reading Series. Attendees are first invited to share up to five minutes of original poetry, fiction, or creative nonfiction before McLeese’s reading of “Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Towards Sobriety” at 7:30 p.m.

The book illustrates the steps McLeese personally took to pull himself away from alcoholism.

“On a personal level, I thought (writing the book) would help me connect some dots and fill in some blanks, to figure out for myself how to get where I am now,” he said in a recent interview.

The reading will be streamed live via Zoom. Contact the Hearst Center, 304 W. Seerley Blvd, for the link or to ask any other questions by calling (319) 273-8641.

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.