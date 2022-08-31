Don Hummer Trucking donates truck, trailer to Hawkeye Community College

WATERLOO– Don Hummer Trucking in Cedar Rapids has donated a 2019 Kenworth T680 automatic transmission truck and trailer to Hawkeye Community College for use in its Class A Commercial Drivers License training program.

“We understand that it is critical to support entry-level training, including donating equipment to schools like Hawkeye Community College to allow them to train more students,” said Chris Hummer, president of Don Hummer Trucking.

Truck drivers are in demand and the need for drivers is expected to increase over the next several years. Iowa Workforce Development projects more than 1,300 openings each year for truck drivers in Iowa through the year 2024.

“The demand for drivers remains incredibly high,” Hummer said. "There is plenty of freight for customers. The only limiting factor to any company’s growth is drivers. Supporting trucking schools like Hawkeye Community College helps to add educated professional drivers to the workforce. The need for truck drivers will not be diminishing anytime soon, making it a rewarding and stable career choice for many.”

Hawkeye’s Class A CDL program has a new class starting every six weeks. The program focuses on developing safe driving skills in backing, turning, and driving on rural and suburban roads. Upon completion, students take their DOT skills and driving tests to obtain their Class A CDL.

“There are many opportunities for professional drivers,” Hummer said. “If you have a CDL, there will be a job for you. Employment options range from traditional long haul over the road driving where you can see the country in a way very few ever do and meet individuals from all walks of life, to more local and dedicated options where drivers are home every night and all sorts of options in between. No matter your situation there is a driving career that will fit.”

Hawkeye has a 98% placement rate into the career, with graduates finding employment as truck drivers, spotters, shag drivers, and freight agents. For more information about truck driver training at Hawkeye, call (319) 296-4286 or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/truck-driver.