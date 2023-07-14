WATERLOO — Cedar Valley radio icon Dolly Fortier has died.

The 86-year-old broadcaster suffered a heart attack last week. Her absence was noticeable to her regular listeners on Cruisin’ KCFI Radio because of a change in programming. She died Wednesday, according to the KCFI website.

“Dolly was an amazing lady. She worked so hard for her listeners. No one loved them more than Dolly and they returned that love to her,” said Jim Coloff, president of Coloff Media and station owner.

Fortier was a member of The Courier’s class of 2017 Eight Over 80 winners. In an interview at the time, she confessed she had “a motor that never stops. God has blessed me with the energy to do things. I just love being busy, and I love people.”

She officially retired from KWLO Radio in 2008 after a 39-year-career in radio broadcasting. She continued to devote her time to community service, but returned to the broadcast booth after a five-year hiatus in 2013.

Fortier filled the airwaves from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. “Lunchtime with Dolly” quickly became a popular program on KCFI FM 105.1 and AM 1250. Listeners tuned in for Big Band Monday, Girl Tuesday, Whatever Wednesday, Guy Thursday and Featured Artist Friday. They also loved when she shared trivia and “thoughts for the day,” telling The Courier, “I pick them up from magazines, people’s refrigerators.”

Coloff said when Dolly was on the air, the phones “would explode in the studio with caller requests, well wishes, questions, and even a wedding proposal. She had a lot of admirers. It wasn’t uncommon for a gentleman to send flowers occasionally.”

In 2016, she was named Broadcaster of the Year by the Iowa Broadcasters Association.

“I loved radio because I grew up with radio,” the quick-witted broadcaster told The Courier. “It’s just a fascinating industry. I’m just so grateful to have been a part of it, the local history here, and to meet the people that have been involved in it.”

Born in Britt, Fortier had lived in Waterloo since 1956. A stay-at-home mom, she was active in the Parent Teacher Association when her sons were in school and the Association for Retarded Citizens, now the Arc Cedar Valley, after her daughter, Julie, was born with disabilities.

Her radio career began in 1970 as a copywriter and sales coordinator for KWWL-FM and she later moved to sales. Fortier sat down behind the microphone in 1996 and steadily gained a following of devoted listeners.

Fortier coordinated the Wedding Extravaganza event in downtown Waterloo for 25 years, was active in the annual Fourth Street Cruise for many years and received an award in 1998 for a series of U.S. Navy public service announcements.

She served on the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau, and at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. In addition, she appeared on stage in Waterloo Community Playhouse productions.

Fortier worked tirelessly on behalf of disabled individuals, serving on the Arc board, an advisory board for the former Country View Nursing Home and organizing a bowling program at Maple Lanes.

“I will miss Dolly poking her head in my office each morning as she walked into the studio. She always had a smile and a bit of advice to make my day better. She was one of a kind,” Coloff said.

When receiving The Courier’s Eight over 80 Award, Fortier offered her advice for a long and happy life.

“I don’t think we’re put on this earth to just sit and twiddle our thumbs. We’re put here to serve. I am hoping that when I go, I’m going to wear out. I’m not going to rust out.”

Close Beckett Wirtz, 9, of Cedar Falls, rides a pedal cart with his sister Carter, 5, in the parking lot during Waverly Heritage Days on Saturday afternoon. Kristi Hunemuller paints a dragon on the face of Rowan Trebon, 6, of Waterloo, Saturday afternoon during Waverly Heritage Days. The Greater Waverly Municipal Band made an appearance last year during the Heritage Days parade along Fifth Avenue Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest and Southwest. Waverly's first motorized fire truck, a 1921 American La France, made an appearance during the Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way featured a "Christmas in July" theme for its personal hygiene products drive during the 2022 Heritage Days parade. The Grimoskas brothers, Emerson, 4, and Nolan, 2, show off their balloon creations Saturday afternoon during Waverly Heritage Days. A Waverly police car and Boy Scout Troop 90 with the colors marked the beginning of the Waverly Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. A Waverly police car and Boy Scout Troop 90 with the colors marked the beginning of the Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. A Waverly police car and Boy Scout Troop 90 with the colors marked the beginning of the Heritage Days parade last year. Farmers State Bank was among the participants in the Saturday morning Waverly Heritage Days parade. There was no shortage of inflatables for kids to play on during Waverly Heritage Days last year. The Beaver Creek Band performs during Waverly Heritage Days last year. A child tosses candy from the KWAY Radio car during the Waverly Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. The Waverly-Shell Rock Class of 1972 participated in this year's Waverly Heritage Days parade Monday morning. St. Paul's Lutheran Church was among the participants in the Waverly Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. Waverly Heritage Days 2022 photos Beckett Wirtz, 9, of Cedar Falls, rides a pedal cart with his sister Carter, 5, in the parking lot during Waverly Heritage Days on Saturday afternoon. Kristi Hunemuller paints a dragon on the face of Rowan Trebon, 6, of Waterloo, Saturday afternoon during Waverly Heritage Days. The Greater Waverly Municipal Band made an appearance last year during the Heritage Days parade along Fifth Avenue Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest and Southwest. Waverly's first motorized fire truck, a 1921 American La France, made an appearance during the Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way featured a "Christmas in July" theme for its personal hygiene products drive during the 2022 Heritage Days parade. The Grimoskas brothers, Emerson, 4, and Nolan, 2, show off their balloon creations Saturday afternoon during Waverly Heritage Days. A Waverly police car and Boy Scout Troop 90 with the colors marked the beginning of the Waverly Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. A Waverly police car and Boy Scout Troop 90 with the colors marked the beginning of the Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. A Waverly police car and Boy Scout Troop 90 with the colors marked the beginning of the Heritage Days parade last year. Farmers State Bank was among the participants in the Saturday morning Waverly Heritage Days parade. There was no shortage of inflatables for kids to play on during Waverly Heritage Days last year. The Beaver Creek Band performs during Waverly Heritage Days last year. A child tosses candy from the KWAY Radio car during the Waverly Heritage Days parade Saturday morning. The Waverly-Shell Rock Class of 1972 participated in this year's Waverly Heritage Days parade Monday morning. St. Paul's Lutheran Church was among the participants in the Waverly Heritage Days parade Saturday morning.