CEDAR FALLS — The man who transformed the Waffle Stop building into the new Radiance Chiropractic office is taking on another project with his team.

Chad Welsh purchased the property of the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church at 209 Walnut St. He is currently working with Dolled Up Studios owner McKenna Pryor to completely reimagine the space for her growing business.

Last year, his team renovated the former restaurant space at Rainbow Drive and Waterloo Road for the chiropractor, moving from a Main Street location.

For this new project, the makeup and eyebrow salon plans to relocate to Walnut Street in order to expand and offer more services like full body waxing, skin care and massages, as well as a day care and coffee/alcoholic beverages for clients.

The business would move from its State Street location into a space six times its current size, going from approximately 1,000 square feet to a little more than 6,000 square feet, which includes the worship area and a community center space on the land nearly half an acre in size. The property also includes a parsonage and parking lot.

“I’m now a mother of two, and have come to realize how tough it can be to make time for yourself when you get lost in being a mom and have to line up a day care,” said Pryor of Waterloo. “A mother – or any woman – will be able to make a day out of our salon.”

Right now, Welsh’s team is working to completely gut and renovate the space and make the exterior more attractive. He believes an “achievable” goal is to have the building ready to open for his tenant by the end of the year.

His zoning application received a positive recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission last week to add salons as an allowable use for old defunct institutional buildings, like churches, in residential areas.

But he also needs approval from the City Council and eventually the Board of Adjustment to move the project forward. The property sits at the corner of Walnut and West Second streets and is just around the corner from the McDonalds on First Street.

Pryor had envisioned 10 years down the road possibly pursuing such a venture. But the right opportunity came up and now the entrepreneur is ready to move on from the home where she’s had her business the last four and a half years.

“I had to take it,” she said. The former Sunday school classrooms and office spaces, for example, were perfect for her new services requiring more privacy.

“It’s really about giving our clients that experience you can’t get anywhere else and separating ourselves from other salons and spas,” she said. “It’s about creating an experience, not just offering a service.”

Her salon began with just her and now she has a staff of 10 people who service as many as 50 clients per week. She hopes the new space will allow the business to see upwards of 200 people per week.

Welsh said he’d been talking to local leaders involved with the Casa Montessori Preschool about possibly moving into the space while he worked to close the sale on the property for $264,500 in October, but plans didn’t move forward.

The preschool had its home – incidentally, another former church once home to a Mennonite congregation at 215 W. Ninth St. – demolished last year.

