HOWARD COUNTY -- Twenty dogs of indeterminate breed, plus two dead dogs, were removed from a residence northeast of Lime Springs on Wednesday, and deputies plan to remove four more Friday afternoon after the sheriff says they were found underfed and living in poor conditions.
Two dead dogs and 28 still living were found on a property about five miles northeast of Lime Springs on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m., after a complaint was called in, according to Howard County Sheriff Mike Miner.
Miner said the property owner, a woman who has not yet been charged with a crime, was cooperative and surrendered the 20 dogs willingly. The sheriff agreed to let her keep four dogs who appeared healthy, and will be back for four others Friday.
"I think she did make a comment that people dropped dogs off -- it's a dead-end road" where the woman lived, Miner said. "I think it just got too overwhelming for her."
The 20 dogs were taken to animal shelters in Decorah and La Crosse, Wisconsin, according to Miner. Eight dogs were left on the property, with four of those picked up Friday.
The remaining four dogs will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, Miner said.
"There were dogs that looked well, and those are the ones she gets to keep," he said.
He was not sure if the woman had been breeding or selling the dogs, but said his office continues to investigate and has turned over their information to the Howard County Attorney's Office.
