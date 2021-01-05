Doggie separation anxiety focus of upcoming seminar

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to desensitize the dog to their owners’ comings and goings and condition them to be calm while they are gone. We want to teach their dogs independence and be home alone without experiencing anxiety or fear,” she explained.

If your dog becomes anxious when you get ready to leave, try putting on your shoes and coat and sitting down at your desk to work, or grab your purse and car keys, then sit down to work. “It’s important to keep doing this, over and over again, so the dog is no longer sensitive to these ‘she’s leaving’ cues,” she explained.

“It’s similar to what parents experience dropping off their little kids at day care. Their kids are screaming and crying, and parents are saying a long goodbye and trying to make their kids calm down. Long goodbyes and hellos can impact your dog in the same way.”

Separation anxiety can be relatively mild, such as a dog following its owner from room to room. Dogs with more extreme separation anxiety may become destructive, urinate or defecate indoors even when properly house-trained. To crate or not to crate depends on the dog’s behavior; it may not be the best option for your dog. Dogs can unintentionally hurt themselves by trying to escape its crate.