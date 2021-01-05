Doggie separation anxiety focus of upcoming seminar

WATERLOO – If your dog freaks out when you leave the house — clawing the door, barking, howling, drooling, pacing, destructive chewing — these can be signs of separation anxiety.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted everyone’s life, including your dog’s daily schedule, said Roxy Anderson, a certified professional dog trainer.
“More pet parents are working from home during the pandemic, and with their humans at home more than ever, some dogs have lost their sense of independence. They panic or worry when they are separated from their humans for any amount of time,” she explained.
Anderson will present a free seminar on preventing and managing separation anxiety on Jan. 16 at Camp Run-A-Mutt, 3225 Airport Blvd. The seminar is from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer session. Advance registration is required by Jan. 12, and space is limited to two people per family (no dogs).
Anderson will discuss the symptoms of separation anxiety and how it manifests in behavior and offer suggestions on how to condition calmness and independence in dogs.
Signs of anxiousness may appear as the pet owner prepares to leave the house, for example. Dogs, like children, crave daily routine and if it changes — “like getting your shoes on, grabbing your coat and purse and car keys instead of getting into your usual clothes and sitting down at the computer,” it triggers a response.
“We want to desensitize the dog to their owners’ comings and goings and condition them to be calm while they are gone. We want to teach their dogs independence and be home alone without experiencing anxiety or fear,” she explained.
If your dog becomes anxious when you get ready to leave, try putting on your shoes and coat and sitting down at your desk to work, or grab your purse and car keys, then sit down to work. “It’s important to keep doing this, over and over again, so the dog is no longer sensitive to these ‘she’s leaving’ cues,” she explained.
“It’s similar to what parents experience dropping off their little kids at day care. Their kids are screaming and crying, and parents are saying a long goodbye and trying to make their kids calm down. Long goodbyes and hellos can impact your dog in the same way.”
Separation anxiety can be relatively mild, such as a dog following its owner from room to room. Dogs with more extreme separation anxiety may become destructive, urinate or defecate indoors even when properly house-trained. To crate or not to crate depends on the dog’s behavior; it may not be the best option for your dog. Dogs can unintentionally hurt themselves by trying to escape its crate.
It’s important to discuss and rule out medical or behavioral issues with your veterinarian. Do not punish or scold your dog. These are distress responses; punishment can cause anxiety and behaviors to worsen, she said.