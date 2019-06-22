WAVERLY -- Dogs representing about 100 breeds showed their stuff Saturday during the Waterloo Kennel Club’s annual show in Waverly.
“Each day, these dogs will be judged against other members of their breed, and then each breed winner will go against the members of the other breed winners from their group, and then each group winner will compete for best in show,” said Krista Johnson, show chair.
Owners from as far away as Virginia made the trip to the Bremer County Fairgrounds to go up against others in their class in the outdoor show.
“They are looking for how the dog conforms to the breed standard. ... They are looking at things like how the shoulder is built, and what the face looks like and the coat texture. The dog that comes closest to the written standard is the winner,” Johnson said.
Dogs accumulate points at the events toward their championships.
Amy Subia brought her four children -- ages 10 months to 10 years old -- to watch. Her husband will be entering his own bull mastiff at a later show, and they decided to observe the Waverly event to get a feel for what’s to come.
“It’s such a good family hobby. The people are great, and it’s a good way to spend the weekend and a good thing to get the kids involved with,” Subia said.
This year’s show included an unusually large number of Scottish deer hounds, tall, lanky creatures that were originally bred to stalk deer.
“They are fairly rare, so that’s big for us,” Johnson said.
This year’s show also continued the beginner puppy event, a dry run to give new dogs -- ages 4 to 6 months -- that are too young to accumulate points, and new handlers, a feel for the ring.
“It’s a really good intro into dog showing, not only for the puppies but for new exhibitors. The judges are really good about having a good first experience in the ring, and that’s the most important thing,” said Cindy McDonald of Central City, who brought “Truly,” “Mertle” and “Marlee,” a trio of 4-month-old Cardigan Welsh Corgi puppies.
“It’s all about fun. … Instead of going to your very first show and going right in with the big dogs and having no idea what to do, the puppies will have an idea, and the owners will have an idea,” McDonald said.
The show continues today at the Bremer County Fairgrounds in Waverly beginning at 8 a.m.
