WAVERLY — Easter was last week for humans but the dogs had a turn of their own on Sunday at Waverly Bark Park’s Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt is put on by the Waverly Leisure Services Department and Waverly Off-Leash Friends. It consists of 2,000 plastic eggs stuffed with dog treats that are hidden throughout the park.

According to Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan, it’s the first year doing the event after the last three were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties in 2022 with getting things organized in time.

“I think anything dealing with our dogs, it’s just a lot of fun, there’s a lot of buzz about it,” Riordan said. “And they seem to have a really good time.”

On Thursday, volunteers spent two hours stuffing the eggs all in preparation. Hiding eggs started at about noon Sunday.

“We have a great turnout every year,” said Nikki Welch, the event coordinator. “Usually about 100 dogs come out every year.”

This year, wind and snow hampered that participation significantly, with only about a dozen participants heading out to look for eggs. As a result, those that did go out had their pick of the field.

Three dogs getting in on the fun included Australian shepherds Buck, Nyla and Eevee, accompanied by their owners Sage and Wes Walther. This was their first year of participation, just happening upon the event as they went out. None of them were bothered by the cold.

“It’s fun. It’s a good way to get the dogs exposed,” Sage said. “Usually, I think the most dogs I’ve ever seen here on a normal day was … no more than 10, so this is a really good way to get your dog out and actually see people.”

With the smaller turnout, dogs were able to get about 100 treats apiece. Meanwhile, Riordan said he’s confident more will come back next year, better weather permitting.

“The dogs are having a blast. You can tell the owners are having a good time, too,” Riordan said. “I mean, the ones who showed up today, they’re going to get a lot of treats, so good for that.”

Donations were also accepted at the event, with proceeds going to Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue.

