WAVERLY — Dog obedience classes will be offered at the Waverly Bark Park starting Aug. 29. The classes will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays for six weeks, with the seventh week reserved for weather make-up.
Intermediate dog obedience classes will be offered at the Waverly Bark Park starting Aug. 27. Those classes will meet at 5:30 p.m. Mondays for six weeks, except for Labor Day, Sept. 3. A beginner dog obedience class must have been taken to be in the intermediate class.
Cost is $125 for the six week sessions, with a $25 discount for those who register a rescue dog. Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the Animal Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart, Inc.
Requirements for the class include a nonretractable 4- to 6-foot leash, a buckle collar or harness (no pinch, choke or corrective collars allowed), a bag of soft treats or dog kibble and a copy of the dog’s vaccination records.
All dogs must be current on vaccinations including rabies, distemper/parvo and bordetella and free from visible infections, parasites and communicable diseases. Proof of vaccination should be in the form of a receipt or other official document from a licensed veterinarian. If the dog has recently been adopted from a local shelter, please make a note so health records can be obtained directly from the shelter.
Private classes can be made by appointment with the instructor.
Registration, completion of forms and payment of fees is at Waverly Leisure Services in City Hall, 200 First St. N.E.
For more information, call Waverly Leisure Services Dept. at 352-6263.
