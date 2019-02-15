JEFFERSON COUNTY -- A small dog that was found by a sheriff's deputy bound with tape in a rural Missouri ditch this week will soon be reunited with his owner.
Paul Garcia, 39, of Barnhart, Missouri, was charged with animal abuse and armed criminal action after a dog was found dumped in Jefferson County with its mouth and legs duct-taped. The dog survived.
The dog, at first dubbed “Jimmy” by workers at the animal hospital that was treating him, is actually named Flick, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.
The black-and-brown dachshund was set to be reunited with his owner Friday afternoon at Ivan Animal Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
A deputy found the dog Saturday with his face covered in tape and his legs bound. The animal was cold, malnourished and possibly suffering from a concussion, according to the sheriff's office.
On Thursday, Garcia was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. Authorities say Garcia wrapped electrical and duct tape around the dog’s mouth and legs before dumping it. Garcia was in custody Thursday with bail set at $50,000.
The key to making the arrest came when investigators found fingerprints left on the electrical tape and Garcia came up as a match in a database, Bissell said.
Garcia was not the dog’s owner.
