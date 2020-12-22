Does the humane society accept donated canned pet food? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Can you print Mr. Food’s recipe for holiday chocolates made in ice cube trays?
A. Here it is:
What You'll Need
• 2 1/2 cups dark or milk chocolate chips
• 2 tablespoons coconut oil
• Assorted fillings (peanut butter, shredded coconut, nuts, caramels, chocolate-coated candy, mini marshmallows, etc.)
What to Do
1. Lightly coat 2 plastic ice cube trays with cooking spray.
2. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and oil. Microwave 60 to 90 seconds or until chips are melted, stirring occasionally. Pour chocolate into ice cube trays, filling each cube about one-third full. Place trays in freezer 2 minutes. Remove trays from freezer and tilt to make sure chocolate coats all sides of each cube.
3. Place trays back in freezer 2 minutes or until chocolate has thickened slightly. Tilt again to make sure chocolate coats all sides of cubes with a thicker coat of chocolate. Place trays in freezer 2 more minutes or until set.
4. Fill each chocolate shell with about 1 teaspoon of your desired filling. Cover filling with melted chocolate and tap ice cube trays on counter to level chocolate. Pour more melted chocolate on top.
5. Place trays in freezer 1 hour or until hardened. Remove trays from freezer and let sit 5 minutes. Unmold chocolates by lightly twisting trays.
Q. On your Sunday front page, you referred to the Wisconsin Badgers as "stinking" badgers. Why did you refer to them as such?
A. "We don't need no stinking badges" is a famous (mis)quote from the 1948 film "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" starring Humphrey Bogart. It also turns up as "We don't need no stinking badgers" in the 1989 "Weird" Al Yankovic comedy film "UHF." So it is a bad pun, meant to be taken as a joke.
Q. What are the names and offices of all the people who signed onto the lawsuit trying to overturn the election in several states.
A. The lawsuit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and drew the support of 18 Republican state attorneys general and 126 Republican members of Congress, far too many names and titles to list here. The Supreme Court roundly rejected the complaint Dec. 11.
Q. Does Cedar Bend Humane Society accept canned food as donations?
A. CBHS Co-Director Kristy Gardner said, "Yes, we accept all donations of pet food. It can be dropped off at our intake center anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. We also want to let the public know if anyone is struggling due to COVID, or for any reason, we are offering pet food through our paws pantry program for those in need.
"Pet food help can be received at the intake center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day. For those who are shut in or unable to come to the shelter, the Waterloo AC has offered to help by delivering food to those without transportation and that live in Cedar Falls or Waterloo. Anyone needing food assistance can contact us at (319)
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.233-6887."