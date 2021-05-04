Does someone’s weight effect how much vaccine they receive? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Does someone’s weight effect how much vaccine they receive?
A. No. Vaccine dosing is not based on weight because it takes a minute quantity of antigen to stimulate the immune system, regardless of a person’s size.
Q. There are two Waterloo school buses that sit in the morning at the Immaculate Conception parking lot, and it’s dangerous because they sit double wide. Who can I contact?
A. To talk with someone at Immaculate Conception School, call (319) 296-1089. The principal is Shelby Douglas. To talk with someone at Durham Student Services, call (319) 291-4879. The manager is Sam Barrett.
Q. When do Cedar Falls High School seniors graduate this year?
A. The commencement ceremony is 2 p.m. May 30 at the McLeod Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
Q. Who can I contact at the Waterloo school board concerning Tara Thomas?
A. Call Shanlee McNally, Board of Education president, at (319) 296-2780.
Q. Why don’t you print real estate open houses in Sunday’s paper anymore?
A. We do, in the E section (Living). Open houses notices are paid advertisements, so the number we print depends on the number sold.
Q. Where can I get a Black Lives Matter sign?
A. The signs are available for sale at many sites on the internet.
Q. Where did the city of Independence get all of the flags they used to line the streets with?
A. The flags were provided by an organization called “The Flagman’s Mission Continues,” which aims to honor the lives of people who served in uniform, including police. The organization travels and maintains its materials through donations.
Q. What is the phone number you call to get a COVID vaccine in the area?
A. There are several phone numbers you can call to get a COVID-19 vaccine, depending on which provider or pharmacy you choose.
You can call the following places for appointments:
