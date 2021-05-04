Does someone’s weight effect how much vaccine they receive? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Does someone’s weight effect how much vaccine they receive?

A. No. Vaccine dosing is not based on weight because it takes a minute quantity of antigen to stimulate the immune system, regardless of a person’s size.

Q. There are two Waterloo school buses that sit in the morning at the Immaculate Conception parking lot, and it’s dangerous because they sit double wide. Who can I contact?

A. To talk with someone at Immaculate Conception School, call (319) 296-1089. The principal is Shelby Douglas. To talk with someone at Durham Student Services, call (319) 291-4879. The manager is Sam Barrett.

Q. When do Cedar Falls High School seniors graduate this year?

A. The commencement ceremony is 2 p.m. May 30 at the McLeod Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Q. Who can I contact at the Waterloo school board concerning Tara Thomas?

A. Call Shanlee McNally, Board of Education president, at (319) 296-2780.

Q. Why don’t you print real estate open houses in Sunday’s paper anymore?