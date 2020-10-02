Does E-15 fuel reduce gas mileage? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What is Senator Grassley’s phone number?
The number at his Waterloo office is (319) 232-6657; the Washington, D.C., office is (202) 224-3744.
Q. Are the redwood forests at Big Basin Park in California affected by the wildfires?
A. They have been, yes. According to an NBC News report at the beginning of September, though, it could be worse. The historic park headquarters is gone, as are many small buildings and campground infrastructure at the park about 45 miles south of San Francisco. But most of the ancient trees survive. Laura McLendon, conservation director for the Sempervirens Fund, an environmental group dedicated to the protection of redwoods, said, “It will regrow. Every old growth redwood I’ve ever seen, in Big Basin and other parks, has fire scars on them. They’ve been through multiple fires, possibly worse than this.”
Q. Do you have any info about CNN’s Natalie Allen?
A. A Tennessee native, Allen is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and also worked at NBC News, MSNBC and the Weather Channel before joining CNN.
Q. What is President George W. Bush doing these days, and is there an address to write him?
A. Bush has largely kept a low profile since leaving office. He’s involved with the Bush Institute at the George W. Bush Presidential Center at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He’s also become a painter and in 2017 released a book of portraits of veterans, “Portraits of Courage.” Try sending him mail at the center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas, TX 75205.
Q. Some license plates in Iowa have a zero or a O with a slash through it. What does that signify?
A. The slashed zero is used to differentiate it from the letter O.
Q. What did David Cassidy of “The Partridge Family” die of?
A. He died of liver and kidney failure.
Q. Why isn’t Marie Osmond on “The Talk” anymore?
A. Osmond said on her social media: “One of the highlights of my year at ‘The Talk’ was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”
Q. Does Charlie Sheen have HIV?
A. The actor announced in 2015 that he was HIV positive.
Q: Who is the secretary of state in Iowa?
A: Paul Pate.
Q. Does E-15 fuel drop reduce gas mileage in cars?
A. According to the U.S. Department of Energy: “Ethanol contains about one-third less energy than gasoline. So, vehicles will typically go 3% to 4% fewer miles per gallon on E10 and 4% to 5% fewer on E15 than on 100% gasoline.”
Q. What produces more ozone emissions, ethanol or gasoline?
A. Ethanol does, according to scientific studies.
