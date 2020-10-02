Does E-15 fuel reduce gas mileage? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Some license plates in Iowa have a zero or a O with a slash through it. What does that signify?

A. The slashed zero is used to differentiate it from the letter O.

Q. What did David Cassidy of “The Partridge Family” die of?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A. He died of liver and kidney failure.

Q. Why isn’t Marie Osmond on “The Talk” anymore?

A. Osmond said on her social media: “One of the highlights of my year at ‘The Talk’ was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Q. Does Charlie Sheen have HIV?

A. The actor announced in 2015 that he was HIV positive.

Q: Who is the secretary of state in Iowa?

A: Paul Pate.

Q. Does E-15 fuel drop reduce gas mileage in cars?