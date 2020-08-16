Do old $2 bills have any special value? Call the Courier, Aug. 16, 2020

Q. Does a wheat penny have more value than a regular penny?
A. In terms of legal tender or what you can buy with it, no. But they may have some value to collectors. According to the collecting website Cointrackers.com, “All wheat pennies are worth more than their face value of 1 cent. A good rule of thumb is that they are worth at least 3 or 4 cents even in poor condition, but those in good condition (not including special years) are worth at least double digit dollars ($10 or more) when purchased or sold in MS-63 (excellent) condition.” You can check the website for which years are especially valuable.
Q. When will “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” start their new seasons?
A. The production company for both shows announced in late July that taping of new shows would start this month, with some changes due to COVID-19 precautions. The company didn’t announce air dates for the new shows yet, but at least they are in the works.
Q. Can you print the starter recipe for sourdough bread?
A. Here are instructions from King Arthur flour:
Ingredients
2 cups warm water
1 tablespoon of sugar or honey (optional)
1 tablespoon or packet active dry yeast
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
Pour the water into a 3- to 4-quart glass or ceramic container or bowl, and add the sugar or honey and the yeast in that order. Stir in the flour gradually. Cover the jar or bowl with a clean dishcloth and place it somewhere warm.
The mixture will begin to bubble and brew almost immediately. Let it work anywhere from two to five days, stirring it about once a day as it will separate. When the bubbling has subsided and a yeasty, sour aroma has developed, stir your starter once more and refrigerate it until you are ready to use it. The starter should have the consistency of pancake batter.
Q. I was reading Dave Nagle’s editorial. Was he ever in the service?
A. No, he wasn’t.
Q. During our COVID-19 crisis, what is happening to the 5 cent deposit the retailer is still charging for cans and bottles. The consumer is still paying this deposit to the retailer but is denied the opportunity to return it to that retailer and get their money back. So, I will assume the retailer is just pocketing the 5 cent deposit since they do not have any product for the distributors to pick up?
A. No one keeps a public accounting of those numbers, said Amie Davidson, a bureau chief at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, but “distributors would be the ones holding the money.”
Q. Do old $2 bills have any special value other than just for $2?
A. They can. It depends on their age, condition and where they were printed. Check the “Official Blackbook Price Guide of U.S. Paper Money” at the Waterloo Public Library or other libraries for details.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
