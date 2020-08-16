Do old $2 bills have any special value? Call the Courier, Aug. 16, 2020

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

Pour the water into a 3- to 4-quart glass or ceramic container or bowl, and add the sugar or honey and the yeast in that order. Stir in the flour gradually. Cover the jar or bowl with a clean dishcloth and place it somewhere warm.

The mixture will begin to bubble and brew almost immediately. Let it work anywhere from two to five days, stirring it about once a day as it will separate. When the bubbling has subsided and a yeasty, sour aroma has developed, stir your starter once more and refrigerate it until you are ready to use it. The starter should have the consistency of pancake batter.

Q. I was reading Dave Nagle’s editorial. Was he ever in the service?

A. No, he wasn’t.

Q. During our COVID-19 crisis, what is happening to the 5 cent deposit the retailer is still charging for cans and bottles. The consumer is still paying this deposit to the retailer but is denied the opportunity to return it to that retailer and get their money back. So, I will assume the retailer is just pocketing the 5 cent deposit since they do not have any product for the distributors to pick up?