Do Iowa wind turbines freeze? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q.: Are wind turbines in Iowa failing in the cold weather like they are in Texas, and if not, how come?
A.: A spokesman for MidAmerican Energy Company, which operates more than 3,300 wind turbines across Iowa, told KCRG-TV the main difference between Iowa and Texas is preparation. Iowa wind turbines can have cold-weather packages that include heating elements, for example, that keep components warm and enable turbines to operate throughout the year at temperatures as low as -20 F.
Q.: Is it legal to trap cats in city limits in any city in Iowa, and dump them in rural areas?
A.: In most communities, it is not illegal to trap stray animals humanely, but dumping them is illegal under animal cruelty laws.
Q.: Does Cedar Falls schools offer all their students free school lunches? Does Waterloo offer them as well?
A.: Cedar Falls Community Schools has been able to offer free breakfast and lunch to its students this year as part of the pandemic relief efforts, said spokeswoman Janelle Darst. Waterloo Community Schools has provided meals at no cost to all students since the fall of 2019 through the community eligibility provisions of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.
Q.: Is it true that churches in Cedar Falls do not have to pay a utility bill?
A.: No, it’s not true.
Q.: How has the high speed internet connection from CFU affected recruitment and retention of companies in the Cedar Falls area?
A.: Lisa Skubal, vice president of economic development at Grow Cedar Valley, responds: “Reasons for new businesses located in a community do vary, and a lot of factors weight into that decision. Fiber is touted as an infrastructure asset. We do conduct meetings with existing Cedar Falls businesses, and they are all complimentary of CFU’s fiber.” Skubal also noted CFU was named the fastest internet service provider in the U.S. in last summer’s issue of PC Magazine.
Q.: Is there any way we can stop RAGBRAI from stopping in Waterloo this year? It honestly sounds like a COVID nightmare.
A.: That ship may have already sailed, since Waterloo was picked as an overnight spot in January (and in fact the year before, though last year’s RAGBRAI was canceled due to pandemic restrictions). But you’re always welcome to contact your City Council members as well as the mayor to make your displeasure known.
Q.: How can we vote for bridges in our area to be fixed? It was on the news that we could do so.
A.: We’re not sure what news you are watching. Waterloo plans to replace the deteriorating Park Avenue and 11th Street bridges. Stanley Consultants has a website set up for the project — waterloobridgesproject.com — where residents can learn more about the history of the bridges, see renderings of the design elements and vote on design themes. Perhaps that’s the voting the caller is referring to.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
