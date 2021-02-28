Do Iowa wind turbines freeze? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A.: No, it’s not true.

Q.: How has the high speed internet connection from CFU affected recruitment and retention of companies in the Cedar Falls area?

A.: Lisa Skubal, vice president of economic development at Grow Cedar Valley, responds: “Reasons for new businesses located in a community do vary, and a lot of factors weight into that decision. Fiber is touted as an infrastructure asset. We do conduct meetings with existing Cedar Falls businesses, and they are all complimentary of CFU’s fiber.” Skubal also noted CFU was named the fastest internet service provider in the U.S. in last summer’s issue of PC Magazine.

Q.: Is there any way we can stop RAGBRAI from stopping in Waterloo this year? It honestly sounds like a COVID nightmare.

A.: That ship may have already sailed, since Waterloo was picked as an overnight spot in January (and in fact the year before, though last year’s RAGBRAI was canceled due to pandemic restrictions). But you’re always welcome to contact your City Council members as well as the mayor to make your displeasure known.

Q.: How can we vote for bridges in our area to be fixed? It was on the news that we could do so.