DUNDEE – DNR staff on Saturday investigated a fish kill in Backbone State Park after trout anglers reported seeing dead fish in Richmond Springs and Fenchel Creek.
Staff from DNR parks, environmental services and fisheries investigated over the weekend, but did not identify a pollutant source. They found dead trout and non-game fish, but also saw numerous live fish in several sections of the streams.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
DNR will continue to look for the cause of the partial fish kill. Heavy rains Friday night may have washed contaminants into the streams. Prompt reporting by trout anglers meant investigators could quickly look for a pollutant source.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.