Iowa DNR

DUNDEE – DNR staff on Saturday investigated a fish kill in Backbone State Park after trout anglers reported seeing dead fish in Richmond Springs and Fenchel Creek.

Staff from DNR parks, environmental services and fisheries investigated over the weekend, but did not identify a pollutant source. They found dead trout and non-game fish, but also saw numerous live fish in several sections of the streams.

DNR will continue to look for the cause of the partial fish kill. Heavy rains Friday night may have washed contaminants into the streams. Prompt reporting by trout anglers meant investigators could quickly look for a pollutant source.

