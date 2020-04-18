DNR investigating fertilizer leak in Ossian

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OSSIAN – The DNR is looking into a fertilizer leak that occurred in the city of Ossian in Winneshiek County.

The Farmers Union Coop reported Friday morning that a tank had leaked over the winter, into its secondary containment structure. The company pumped the containment to an area that discharged into a storm water intake leading to an unnamed tributary. The unnamed tributary flows into Nutting Creek. The release was discovered when people noticed white water in the creek.

The coop estimates between 1,000 to 2,000 gallons were released and is working to recover fertilizer from the storm sewer that goes into the creek.

DNR staff are working with the coop on options to recover product in the creek.

DNR has collected water samples for testing, check for environmental impacts in the stream and consider appropriate enforcement action. No dead fish were observed.

