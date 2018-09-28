Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BRISTOW — Wednesday, Department of Natural Resources staff investigated a manure spill caused by a broken water line in a hog confinement located about three miles north of Bristow.

An unknown amount of manure from the empty building owned by TEDE Farms LLC traveled about a mile before entering a tributary of Parmentar Creek Wednesday. Field tests by DNR staff found slightly elevated ammonia levels, but not high enough to kill fish.

Iowa Select Farms leases the facility. Their cleanup crew stopped the flow and built dams downstream to contain contaminated water, which they pumped and hauled to apply on crop fields.

DNR did not observe any dead fish in the stream. DNR will continue to monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

