DECORAH – A Florida woman who drowned in the Upper Iowa River over the weekend had been wearing a life vest, but the vest partially came off, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Kayakers found the body of 65-year-old Susan Ann Fechhelm, 65, of St. Petersburg, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday near the shoreline. She was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, where she was pronounced dead.
According to the DNR, Fechhelm was by herself in a kayak and no witnesses observed her kayak capsize. Fechhelm was wearing a life jacket when she left the canoe access, however it is unknown why and when the life jacket partially came off.
An autopsy will be performed on Fechhelm at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny to determine if any other factors contributed to the drowning.
This case remains under investigation by the Iowa DNR and assisting agencies included Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah Fire Department, Winneshiek County Medical Center Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
So sad. Prayers to her family. I wonder what type of life jacket she was wearing.
