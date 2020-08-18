DNC begins with attack on Iowa caucuses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — The first day of the Democratic National Convention was unlike any before it. Iowa party activists participated through video calls to kick off a convention being held mostly online due to the pandemic.

But in some ways, things had a familiar feel, as the night started with Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status under fire.

National Democratic Chairman Tom Perez told The Associated Press on Monday this year’s handful of presidential caucuses should be the last the party ever holds.

“I think by 2024 we ought to have everyone being a primary state,” Perez said.

After the 2016 presidential elections the party moved to push states that hold caucuses to create more transparency in the process. While the changes did not force states to abandon caucuses altogether, they required any state keeping its caucus to create a paper trail for the voting process. Iowa and about a half-dozen other states and territories agreed to those changes, while another group of states retired their caucuses and moved to primaries. But Iowa’s choice proved chaotic when state party leaders and the national party had to spend days counting and recounting. Because of the irregularities, the AP decided against declaring a winner.