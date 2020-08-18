DNC begins with attack on Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES — The first day of the Democratic National Convention was unlike any before it. Iowa party activists participated through video calls to kick off a convention being held mostly online due to the pandemic.
But in some ways, things had a familiar feel, as the night started with Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status under fire.
National Democratic Chairman Tom Perez told The Associated Press on Monday this year’s handful of presidential caucuses should be the last the party ever holds.
“I think by 2024 we ought to have everyone being a primary state,” Perez said.
After the 2016 presidential elections the party moved to push states that hold caucuses to create more transparency in the process. While the changes did not force states to abandon caucuses altogether, they required any state keeping its caucus to create a paper trail for the voting process. Iowa and about a half-dozen other states and territories agreed to those changes, while another group of states retired their caucuses and moved to primaries. But Iowa’s choice proved chaotic when state party leaders and the national party had to spend days counting and recounting. Because of the irregularities, the AP decided against declaring a winner.
Perez would not comment on whether he thinks Iowa or New Hampshire — the first primary state — should give up or share their lead-off spots, The Associated Press reported.
State party chairman Mark Smith, who was elected to the post earlier this year after previous chairman Troy Price resigned in the wake of the caucuses, said Iowa Democrats are focused on the 2020 election.
“Iowa Democrats are focused on electing Democrats up and down the ticket in 78 days. Any time spent discussing the 2024 presidential election is a distraction and does not help us defeat Donald Trump,” Smith said in a statement emailed by the state party. “Iowa Democrats have the momentum heading into November boosted by record-high voter turnout, grassroots organizing, and community engagement that has put candidates up and down the ticket in a position to win.”
Norm Sterzenbach, a longtime Iowa Democratic activist and former executive director of the state party, noted Perez’s comments reflect the national chairman’s long-held opposition to caucuses. Perez made his feeling known during meetings of the national party’s post-2016 reform commission.
“(Perez) has wanted to eliminate caucuses for several years at least,” Sterzenbach said. “This is hardly a new position for him.”
The 2020 Democratic National Convention was scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, but with the coronavirus pandemic looming, national party leaders stripped the in-person convention schedule to its bare bones.
Iowa’s delegation — 55 activists and elected leaders from across the state — will meet each night this week via video conference call.
Monday night’s featured speakers were Cory Booker, the former presidential candidate and U.S. senator from New Jersey, and 3rd District U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.
Booker told the Iowa delegation he missed spending time in the state, and he encouraged Democrats to remain vigilant during what he described as, “a wretched period in American history.”
“We as a people are not defined by what happens to us. We are defined by how we choose to respond,” Booker said. “You all are the kind of tough, Heartland people that will help our nation through the storm.”
