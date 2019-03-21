WATERLOO -- Local DJs will come together Friday for a night of music at Spicoli's Reverb.
A total of eight DJ's will be spinning music from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. during The DJ's De-Light, presented by Keyb Promotions. The laser and light show will be presented by Solid Light & Sound.
"It's kind of a showcase of DJs," said event promoter Josh Adams. "It's to highlight all the local DJs. Each one has their own thing that they're going to play."
The DJs will each play a set for half an hour, focusing on different genres such as classic rock, pop and dance music or playing songs from certain decades such as 1980s and '90s and 2000s. Several work for local radio stations, but all the DJs can be hired for events. Attendees who may also be looking for someone to play at an event -- such as a wedding reception, birthday party or fundraiser -- will be welcome to make contact with the DJs.
"It's kind of a way to help network people," said Adams. "Each DJ will have a booth set up with their banners and their business card and any fliers. We're just trying to help the community out."
Admission is $10, the show is open to ages 19 and older. Spicoli's is at 3555 University Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.