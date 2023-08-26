CEDAR FALLS — A series of four animation cels are framed and arranged on easels in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts. The hand-painted, oil-paint cels by British filmmaker and animator Em Cooper are from “Deej: Inclusion Shouldn’t Be A Lottery.”

The display will serve as a backdrop for Tuesday’s multiple screenings of the 2017 Peabody Award-winning and Emmy-nominated documentary at the Hearst Center. The film’s subject and co-producer is David James (DJ/Deej) Savarese. He is a nonspeaking autistic person with disabilities now living in Iowa City and also will be the featured author at the Final Reading Series on Thursday.

“We’re super-excited about these events. Today DJ is an activist and advocate for neurodivergent people, non-speaking members of society, and he has an incredible story,” said Sheri Huber-Otting, Hearst programs coordinator.

The first screening is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, followed at 4:30 p.m. by a live-stream discussion with live commentary from Deej and Em Cooper. A second screening at 7 p.m. will be followed by a recorded replay of the discussion at 8 p.m.

For the “Deej” documentary, filmmaker Robert Rooy and DJ formed a partnership that allowed Rooy to follow DJ over a six-year period through high school and into college. DJ, who speaks with the aid of a computer, graduated with honors from Ohio’s Oberlin College in 2017 with a double major in anthropology and creative writing.

DJ will discuss his new book of poetry, “Swoon,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday during the Final Thursday Reading Series at the Hearst. Open mike starts at 7 p.m.

He is a 2022/23 Iowa Arts Fellow who teaches poetry writing for the LYNX Project/Chicago and directs the Lives-in-Progress Collective. He authored the chapbook, “A Doorknob for the Eye,” and has published poems and prose in the Iowa Review and numerous other publications. He also is founder of Listen2Us.

“It’s the 23rd season for Final Thursday and particularly for the first event of the season, it’s great to do something special and having the documentary film screenings and having DJ is a nice way to kick it off,” said Jim O’Loughlin, founder of the series.

He learned about DJ after reading a book written by Grinnell College Professor Ralph James Savarese, “Reasonable People: A Memoir of Autism and Adoption.” The book told the story of the author and his wife, Emily, adopting DJ from foster care. DJ wrote the final chapter in his father’s book.

Abused, autistic, mute and diagnosed as “profoundly retarded,” DJ was adopted at about age 5 by the Savareses. Emily Savarese, an autism specialist and inclusion consultant who formerly was assistant director of the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities at the University of Florida, oversaw DJ’s inclusion in mainstream classrooms throughout school.

In high school, DJ was a straight-A honor-roll student and named one of Iowa’s 15 “Uncommon Students” by the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library. He was Phi Beta Kappa in college. Today he advocates for the “meaningful involvement” of autistics, celebrating neuodiversity, self-determination and rejecting labels and stereotypes that lead to discrimination and abuse.

Impressed by the book, O’Loughlin followed Ralph Savarese on social media. “I followed the incredible path that DJ has had. I’m always looking for interesting regional authors as featured readers, and I learned about DJ’s writing and poetry. It’s a little more complicated having a nonspeaking autistic writer, but he has a whole system that allows him to be a public speaker,” said O’Loughlin.

“His poetry and activism come from that same source. There’s just a real attention to language.”

