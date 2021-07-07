Distilling beer into whiskey topic at Iowa Brewer-Distiller Alliance seminar Thursday

WATERLOO – What if your favorite beer could be distilled into whiskey? Well, sometimes dreams do come true.
“It’s a different concept – using beer recipes to process and distill into whiskey and put it in barrels to age. We’re making different, unique and interesting whiskeys,” said Scott Bush, founder/owner of The Foundry Distilling Co. in West Des Moines.
The Foundry is collaborating with SingleSpeed Brewing to host Iowa Brewer-Distiller Alliance seminar Thursday. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St.
Bush will discuss the whiskey-making process from grain to glass and the collaborations between brewers and distillers. Attendees will enjoy appetizers and whiskey samples. Cost is $20.
“We’ve done seminars in the industry, but we haven’t had a chance for consumers to taste the whiskey,” Bush said.
SingleSpeed’s popular cocoa express milk stout Tip a Cow, for example, has been turned into a whiskey, too. “We want fans of the beer to be able to taste a cool whiskey. It’s very flavorful and very delicate, and we’re excited about how much beer flavor comes through in the whiskey.”
Both beer and whiskey begin their lives as the same liquid. In this instance, Bush said, SingleSpeed does the first process in which starches are converted into sugars, which brewers call wort (distillers call it wash). “That’s shipped to the Foundry where the next steps are taken to ferment and distill the beer, and then we barrel-age the whiskey.”
The whiskey ages in 30-gallon barrels for 2 to 2 ½ years.
Bush, an Iowa native, has a strong history in the distilling business. He began working on the Prohibition-era single-barrel whiskey Templeton Rye in his apartment while attending MIT’s Sloan School of Business in 2002. His great-grandfather, Frank Schroeder, was born in Templeton and made Templeton Rye at the family farm outside of Arcadia and later Odebolt. Bush sold controlling interest in the company in 2016 and began the Foundry.
His focus is on producing and distilling “authentic, high-quality whiskeys and spirits” here in Iowa in large or small batches. The Foundry is also a private-barrel whiskey distillery.
“Whiskey is an American spirit. I think the interest in craft beers and more special brews with unique flavors has led to an interest in more unique flavors in general. People are interested and excited about tasting great whiskeys,” said Bush.
In addition to SingleSpeed, the Foundry is also collaborating with Court Avenue Brewing Co., Kinship Brewing, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., and Surly Brewing Co.