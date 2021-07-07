Distilling beer into whiskey topic at Iowa Brewer-Distiller Alliance seminar Thursday

WATERLOO – What if your favorite beer could be distilled into whiskey? Well, sometimes dreams do come true.

“It’s a different concept – using beer recipes to process and distill into whiskey and put it in barrels to age. We’re making different, unique and interesting whiskeys,” said Scott Bush, founder/owner of The Foundry Distilling Co. in West Des Moines.

The Foundry is collaborating with SingleSpeed Brewing to host Iowa Brewer-Distiller Alliance seminar Thursday. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St.

Bush will discuss the whiskey-making process from grain to glass and the collaborations between brewers and distillers. Attendees will enjoy appetizers and whiskey samples. Cost is $20.

“We’ve done seminars in the industry, but we haven’t had a chance for consumers to taste the whiskey,” Bush said.

SingleSpeed’s popular cocoa express milk stout Tip a Cow, for example, has been turned into a whiskey, too. “We want fans of the beer to be able to taste a cool whiskey. It’s very flavorful and very delicate, and we’re excited about how much beer flavor comes through in the whiskey.”