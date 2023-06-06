CEDAR FALLS — The “improper disposal of grilling materials in a truck bed” led to a Monday vehicle fire at 5008 Luke St., according to the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department.

The Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received a 911 call for the fire at 12:04 p.m. and found the truck, parked in the street, fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported. The truck was not being driven and was not occupied.

Cedar Falls Public Safety was assisted by the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center, Rasmusson Towing, and Cedar Falls Public Works.