CEDAR FALLS — Quasimodo, the hunch-backed bell ringer at Notre Dame, hungers to be out in the world.
When he manages to sneak out of his sanctuary for a day, he is brutally ridiculed and humiliated by a crowd of Parisian revelers who fear him as a monster. But Esmeralda, a lovely Romani woman, treats him kindly and Quasimodo is smitten.
Cedar Falls Community Theatre brings to life Disney’s iconic musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” which opens Friday with a performance at 7:30 p.m. in the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and June 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday and June 17 and 18.
Based on the Victor Hugo novel, the musical “makes a very haunting statement on how we treat people who are different and the score is filled with really beautiful music, very complicated music. It’s Disney music that is familiar from the movie but the story is darker and more serious, taken from the book,” said Director Greg Holt.
“The overall production will be quite a dazzling display with the set, costumes, props, special effects, torches that need to be lit, smoke from fires – lots of pieces and lots of people doing great work to make it happen.”
Set designer is Tim Jones, with Warren Brecheisen and Jim Taylor as lead builders and Chuck Carlin and Rose Smith as primary painters.
“Tim is an architect who has never done a set before. His drawings were amazing, off the charts – cathedrals and bells, such a huge set. We had to scale it down to 16-foot high walls, parts of the cathedral, and with dozens of different scenes in the show, huge platforms to move, quite a task,” Holt explained.
Lighting design is by Thomas White with sound design by Tony John.
There are 29 cast members with ages ranging from 14 to senior citizen. Carrsan Morrissey plays Quasimodo and Grace Schoenthal is playing Esmeralda. Darrell White is cast as Claude Frollo, the archdeacon, and Brad Krug as the handsome Captain Phoebus – both dazzled by Esmeralda. Frollo intends to ruin the Roma and Quasimodo must save the day. In addition, there are “personified” gargoyles and statues given human characteristics.
“All of our actors are hardworking performers who want to make this production as good as they possibly can, which takes extra time and energy. There’s lots of singing and dancing in the show, a lot of choral music. There are some solos, but we have choruses and ‘Hunchback’ is very much an ensemble show,” said Holt.
Music director is Megan Drinovsky, and choreographer is Tru Cyrus. Costumer is Liane Nichols, assisted by Rhianon Kesali, who is Romani. “She has given us lots of historical information, which adds another layer to the authenticity of the story,” he said.
Tickets are $27 for adults; $12 for youth, available online at www.mycfct.org, at the Oster Regent Theatre box office, or by calling (319) 277-5283.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.